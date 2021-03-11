Connect with us

Alabama coach Nick Saban believes College Football Playoff is moving away from other bowl games

It’s off-season, which means it’s time for the annual discussion on whether or not to expand the College Football Playoff. Nobody’s voice outweighs that of Nick Saban – head coach of the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide. The legendary coach has won seven national championships, including six since Tide’s takeover prior to the 2008 season.

Saban joined Bryant McFadden and Patrick Petersen on the podcast “All Things Covered” this week to discuss the future of college football’s post-season.

“I’ve always been one that bowl games and playoffs will have a hard time coexisting,” he said. “Bowl games have always been a positive thing for college footballers because a lot of people get a lot of self-satisfaction for having a good season. Maybe you haven’t won a championship or whatever, but you get the chance to go to a good bowl game and a lot of fun It’s really good, positive reinforcement for college football players.

“When we had a two-team playoff, if we made a four-team playoff, that goes away from the bowl games and all people will talk about is the playoff. “The playoffs expand, the less important bowl games become. Nobody talks about bowl games now. All they talk about is who is in the playoffs and who the four teams are. That’s all.”

It’s hard to dispute Saban’s point. Since the playoffs expanded before the 2014 season, we’ve seen star players begin to forgo playing in non-CFP bowl games to prepare for their future in the NFL. That has left teams struggling to change their depth charts and has bolstered the mindset among fans that these games don’t matter as much as they used to. Saban has a way of bringing back the allure of old-school bowl games while still offering the ability to expand to more than four teams.

“You don’t even hear about the other games and all that stuff,” he said. “That’s always been my problem with the playoffs, which is that bowl games are put on the back shelf. If we want to expand the playoffs, that’s okay. I don’t think you can have bowl games and that “I’ve always been one who, if we’re going to have playoffs, why not make bowl games a part of that.”

Want inside access to an active player’s NFL and conversations with prominent guests? Download and subscribe to All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, and hear the full interview with Alabama coach Nick Saban about expanding the College Football Playoff below.



