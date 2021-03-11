Field Hockey starts with Trip To Bellarmine

PLEASURE PLEASURE, Mich. It’s been a minute since the coach Catherine Ostoich The Central Michigan hockey team has played a game.

The Chippewas will open the Spring 2021 season with a trip to Louisville, Kentucky this weekend to play two non-league games with Bellarmine. The fall season was swept away by COVID and Ostoich, who is in charge of the program in her third year, is just happy to get on the pitch and play.

“We are grateful for every opportunity we get,” she said. “If that means we get one game, when we get all the games, we’re grateful for it.”

The Chippewas are scheduled to play 15 games, and the schedule almost exclusively includes two-game series on back-to-back days. The Chippewas open the Mid-American Conference game with two games in Appalachian State from March 20-21. Their home opening series is against league foe Longwood on April 2-3.

MAC teams will play 12 conference games. There will be no league tournament.

“You can definitely see there was a very different atmosphere when we came back in January, because it was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to play in two months’,” said Ostoich. “It was a cautious atmosphere, but very exciting. It was amplified when we got on the turf and it was, ‘Okay, now this is really happening.’ Now we are really excited about it.

“I can’t tell you how happy the team was on the first day of training. I think they laughed from start to finish. We’re excited to just be outside. The little things are much more important to us than ever before.”

CMU’s roster features 14 underclassmen, including a few key sophomores, midfielders Lauren Buffington and Alice O’Hagan

O’Hagan led CMU in goals (6) and points (14) in 2019 and earned the Second Team All-MAC award; Buffington is the team captain.

“She has taken responsibility very well and has grown tremendously since her freshman year,” said Ostoich of Buffington. “It was great to see because I’ve never had a young captain. The girls have gathered behind her and she’s one of those kids who never stops working and she’s always trying to pump you up, figure out how you can get the best out of you. “

Ostoich has moved O’Hagan to offensive center / center in an attempt to use her skills.

“She’s got great skills and she’s kind of a backbone of the attacking corners,” said Ostoich. “I am excited to see her on this new position.”

The Chippewas return several experienced mainstays, including senior midfielder Taryn Damm , senior ahead Callie Quinn , and senior supports Allie Huddleson and Anna Riesenberg

“Damm has played almost every position on the field and it is good to have her for her senior season in midfield, which is what she does best,” said Ostoich. “She’s a veteran, she knows how to play and she’s a fighter; she plays until the final whistle blows.

Quinn is one of the leaders of a relatively young group of attackers.

“She works with younger people and I think they are a really good match and it has boosted her confidence a little bit,” said Ostoich. “She has phenomenal sticking skills and I expect she will have a breakout season where she scores or earns a lot of corner kicks for us and makes big plays.”

Huddleson and Riesenberg anchor a defense for the freshman goalkeeper Katie Maxim

“She has a lot of potential,” said Ostoich. “I think she just needs to have that first, second game under her belt and I think she will be ready to really show what she’s made of.”

Ostoich said the Chippewas have in-game goals in mind, and the revamped schedule of back-to-back games on consecutive days against a single opponent – will allow for immediate evaluation that will then be immediately put into practice. In a typical season, the Chippewas play against different opponents on Friday and then on Sunday.

“Go out and play our hardest every game and really implement the points we’ve practiced, make sure we pick the point of attack, that when we attack, we make the most of it, we get corner shots,” she said. think it basically boils down to just having fun and playing.

“I really want us to walk away without regrets this year and say, ‘We definitely played our hardest.’ I think we often run away from games during a normal season where we think, ‘We could have done this; we should have done that. And now this season we have the opportunity (for quick feedback) that we normally don’t have. “