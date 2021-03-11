Luis Rojas expects to finally play against Dominic Smith for Mets on Friday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. You have to forgive Dom Smith if he felt a little left out.

Smith is scheduled to be the full-time leftfielder for Mets in the (as of now) designated-hitterless National League. But the Mets didn’t let him play the position in the spring training games just yet, choosing to keep the 25-year-old as either the DH or first baseman in an effort to keep him healthy for the regular season.

That should end Friday. Manager Luis Rojas said he expects Smith to make his first appearance in spring training on the left.

“We’re in go-time now,” said Rojas before the Mets faced the Astros on Thursday night with Smith in the lineup as the DH. ‘So we might see him on the left tomorrow … We can talk about Dom spends a lot of time there for us in the regular season. We’ll see him a few times first, but the bottom line is that we want to include Dom’s bat in the line-up. “

Smith suffered a stress fracture in his left foot in 2019, an injury the club attributes to his commuting between left and first at a time when there was no DH in NL.

Smith, who went 1-for-11 with a homerun that started on Thursday, arrived late at camp for undisclosed reasons and missed the first two days of full-squad workouts. He took a lot of flyballs in the outfield during drills, but understands why the Mets didn’t want him to play there.

Subscribe to Newsdays sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite teams in New York, plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I think it’s a combination and a conversation that the medical staff obviously has with the technical staff and then of course with myself,” he said. “We know it’s a long season and it’s a 162-race marathon so they try and put together the best plan and make sure I’m healthy all season long, nothing flares up.

“Obviously I got to the camp a few days late. So I still have some catching up to do because I make sure my legs are under me and, as I said, make sure I don’t run into speed bumps along the road. way.”

The stress fracture in 2019 was more than a speed bump. It took Smith two months at a time when he was just starting to establish himself as the super prospect worthy of being drafted 11th overall by the Mets in 2013.

“We all know we’ve had the stress fracture in 2019, sidelined me for a few months, weird injuries and things like that, some of those things can be a little avoided if we keep an eye on my load and make sure I not too much work, ”he said. “I like to work. I like to work hard. If it is up to me, I have to be on the field all day. So they have to keep an eye on myself and hold me back a bit so that I don’t get overloaded and exhausted and in pain. myself in the long run. “

In 2020 Smith first started 22 games, 21 games left and five games as a DH. The Mets had to keep that bat in their line-up when Smith hit .316 with 10 homeruns, 42 RBI’s and a .993 OPS.

The DH will not be available in NL games this season unless MLB and the federation reach a last-minute deal before the season starts on April 1.

The Mets assume there won’t be a last-minute deal (even though they are one of the teams that would most benefit from having a DH for all 162 games). So Smith will have to roam the outfield grass when he and Pete Alonso are both in the line-up.

He says he’s done.

“I feel fine,” he said. “I feel healthy. I run around fine. I do everything. I do all the exercises. This is just a precaution to make sure I don’t run myself into the ground because you know if I was. I think I should. “I play every day from the day I got here and play all nine innings. But it’s clearly not my choice.”