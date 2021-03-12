Vacaville, Vanden, Wood football ready for kickoff – The Reporter

When the California Department of Public Health declared on February 19 that high school football could be resumed in counties with 14 or fewer COVID cases per 100,000 people, you could almost hear a collective cry preparing to come out of the mouth from local high school soccer players.

When Solano County’s COVID-19 rate, which was 18.4 cases per 100,000 that day, dropped to 12.4 the following Tuesday, the Monticello Empire League football players let go of that party full throttle and put their cleats on to celebrate. get ready for the official training and for their first matches on Friday, March 19.

This week they got another boost when Solano County, previously in the purple color-coded COVID layer, entered the red color-coded layer. That means that pending decisions by the local school districts (which have generally followed county guidelines), soccer players no longer need to undergo weekly COVID tests.

Vacaville, Will C. Wood and Vanden High Schools coaches and players can be competitors. But they are unanimously excited to play football again.

“We are all excited to see our seniors having a football season,” said Wood head coach Kirk Andeson. “We remained optimistic that the football season would come. Now is the time to have fun and compete. ”

“I think a lot of our seniors had given up hope that a season would come,” said Vanden head coach Sean Murphy. “They still came to training, but you could just tell it was a bit half-hearted. So once it was announced that we would be able to play you could just see the sheer joy on their faces. ”

“About 95 percent of student athletes will never have the opportunity to participate in this sport again,” said Vacaville head coach Mike Papadopolous. Respond proactively to difficult situations. Also, for all of our athletes who want to continue playing football after high school, having video is extremely important in the recruitment process. The energy has been great every day. ”

That new burst of energy that the players of all teams are experiencing should translate into a very competitive season, one that will only consist of five games with no playoffs. All teams remained in excellent physical shape for the past year and trained continuously, except when peaks in COVID made that training impossible from time to time.

Vanden will play at Wood’s Wildcat Stadium on March 19. Fairfield can’t put in a varsity team for the opener against Vacaville that day, so the Bulldogs will play at Davis High School instead, although the Vacaville junior varsity team will play Fairfield’s JV at Fairfield.

Here’s a look at the three local teams.

Vacaville

“It has definitely been a long drive, but above all I am just really proud of the determination of the children and just get stuck in a very difficult situation,” said Papadopolous.

He loves that his team can finally practice together as a group rather than in cohorts.

“We’ve never really seen each other much,” he said.

Papadopolous loves what he sees.

“I’m really excited about the group of kids we have,” he said. “The juniors and seniors complement each other very well.”

Major returning seniors from last year’s MEL Championship (5-0) team include tight end / linebacker Michael Otterstedt, who has committed to play at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall; linebacker Kyler Abramowicz; wide receiver Evan Adams; walking back / defending back Geremiah Brown; linebacker Logan Cunningham; and linemen Garrett Schoep and Ankney Jagger.

Juniors who will play a big role include declining Darian Leon-Guerrero, who started last year, and freshman players Jacob Edmonds (lineman), Luke Levengood (tight end / line of defense); Tim Plowman (wide receiver / defensive back); Lucca Sartorio (wrapping / linebacker); Ryan Vaughan (quarterback); and Anthony Wiley (wide receiver / defensive back).

Vaughan has the inside of the starting quarterback course.

The Bulldogs will be bringing a new take on offense this season.

“We are moving to a spread system of many years in the T Wing,” said Papadopolous. “We hope to be balanced and up-tempo. In defense, we will put pressure on multiple looks within our schedule. ”

Asked if this team can be as strong or stronger than last year, he said: “We always strive to get the best team on the field that we can. With the work and investment the athletes have put into all these setbacks, we always believe so. ”

Van den

Vanden (4-1, MEL) suffered his only loss of competition to Vacaville last year and should be very competitive again this year.

Murphy appreciates all those who have helped him and his team navigate COVID over the past year.

“Our Athletic Director Matthew Bidou was very proactive and made sure we had everything we needed so we could follow provincial guidelines,” said Murphy. “The hardest part was that every time a new benchmark got as far as the start dates and then was pushed back, you could feel the disappointment of the student athletes. The coaching staff has done an excellent job of helping motivate the student athletes to continue working on a possible season. And our strength and conditioning coach, Darren Caradine, did a great job creating really good workouts in a very difficult situation. ”

Main returnees are seniors Linairus Agee (walk back / safety), Kaden Mcleod (linebacker) and center Zachary Nangauta. Juniors who will make a big impact include Daniel Hughes (receiver; safety), Amarion York (cornerback); Jayden Robinson (corner back); and Malakhi Demoss (walking back).

Sophomore Tre Dimes, who played one MEL game and also got some playoff action last year, is the quarterback.

“Were a widespread foul trying to get the ball to our athletes to play,” said Murphy. “We like to be an aggressive defense, so we ran a 4-3. Sometimes it looks like a 3-4. But were looking for sales. Lots of movement. ”

He likes what he’s seen so far.

“I feel like we have a lot of camaraderie now,” he said. ‘They have come together very well. They work very hard. However, we were a young team in many positions. Our youth are tested early. But we were excited about the season. ”

Will C. Wood

Last season, Anderson had only one recurring starter. But Wood was still a respectable 3-2 in league game, the only defeats came for Vanden and Vacaville. And now most Wildcats have some varsity playtime under their belt.

“This year’s soccer team has a lot of talent and soccer experience,” said Anderson. “There are players in this team who have been playing together since youth football. We have a good mix of juniors and seniors that will have an impact this year. ”

Senior returnees include the receding Keyon Grayer, receding / cornerback Devin Copta-Vaughan, middle linebacker / guard Josiah Flores, linebacker Jacob Tolentino, and receding / cornerback Steven L Keuken.

Junior Ken Tilford returns as the starting quarterback. Anderson said juniors Krishna Clay and Jay Jay Olaes were competitive on both sides of the ball.

“We operate outside of the spread option attack,” said Anderson. “The purpose of an attack is to be explosive, have good ball safety and limit pre-snap penalties. Our approach to defense always starts with eye discipline. Once we read our key, understand our job responsibilities, we feel like we can play fast and let it go. ”