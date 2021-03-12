Cheshire hockey coach Wildermann resigns to spend more time with the family





1 from 5 Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Show more Show less 2 from 5 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show more Show less 3 from 5 4 from 5 Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show more Show less 5 from 5 When Cheshire hockey coach Eileen Wildermann became the Cheshire hockey coach 13 years ago, she felt she would be in this position for a long time. When I took the job I loved it and thought I would coach forever, Wildermann said. But at the time, I didn’t have my kids, and I didn’t think about how that might affect me in the future. On Thursday, Wildermann announced that she has resigned as a hockey coach in Cheshire, citing the need to spend more time with her family and especially her two children, 41/2-year-old Henry and 2-year-old Jane. To be fair, it was a tough decision, Wildermann said. But it was difficult during the hockey season with night games when I don’t get to see my kids. I also live in Madison and that makes it difficult too. With Henry starting kindergarten next year, I had to do this and spend time with him as he starts that part of his life. Wildermann came to Cheshire from a solid hockey background after serving as Quinnipiac’s assistant hockey coach and playing for the Bobcats. Her connection with her athletes and communication skills were among her strengths as a coach. But her competitiveness took the Rams to an elite level. I am so competitive, said Wildermann. I always have been. To be honest, sometimes I stressed myself too hard when I coach because I am so competitive. That competitive edge helped Wildermann to a career coaching record of 200-43-9. It includes a CIAC Class L title in 2011 with a 1-0 win over Norwalk in the championship game. The Rams reached the Class L title game four more times with a runner-up finish in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018. The Rams earned three SCC tournament titles and six regular season titles. Eileen is not only an excellent coach, but also a great role model for our young female athletes, said Cheshire Athletic Director Steve Trifone. Her presence will be missed on the playing fields. She had often spoken to me about being fired for wasting time with her two children. She just couldn’t give up coaching, but she now feels it’s time. We are currently accepting applications for the position. Wildermann told her players about her decision during a Zoom meeting on Wednesday. That virtual encounter was hard to get through, Wildermann said. I’ve never really focused on wins or losses. It was the relationships with the players that meant the most to me. I like my relationships with the girls. It makes you love your school and it grounds you. Wildermann will continue to teach her Culinary Arts classes at Cheshire High. She is not closing the door on a possible return to coaching after her children have grown. Wildermann said she didn’t think any of her assistant coaches were interested in applying for the head coach, but that they would remain as assistants. Anyone interested in applying for the coaching position can contact the athletics office at 203-250-2552.

