A minor tweak turns old into gold, sports news, and top stories





As she approaches the twilight of her playing career, Feng Tianwei, No. 12 in Singapore, remains among the best in the sport, but the 34-year-old had to find new ways to fend off a new wave of talent . Her adaptability was enough for her to take a 3-2 (12-10, 12-14, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6) victory over Japan’s No. 26 World Champion Hina Hayata at the WTT Star Contender De quarter-finals of Doha yesterday, but the victory over the 20-year-old was a hard-fought one. One of the sport’s in-form players, Hayata finished second last week at the World Table Tennis Contender Doha after a 4-2 loss to fellow countryman Mima Ito. Hayata and world No. 2 Ito, also 20, are among the promising group of young players in Japan who have left their mark on the world stage. Others include 20-year-old Miu Hirano (world No. 11) and 23-year-old Hitomi Sato (No. 17). About the last batch of Japanese top players, Feng said: “It is not easy to keep up with the pace and quality of the ball against this new generation of young players. “Players of different generations have different attributes. “The Japanese players are playing aggressively and I am slowly adapting to it and thinking of new ways of playing, skills and tactics.” After winning the first game, Feng, a three-time Olympic medalist, endured a tough second game against Hayata at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall, where she eventually lost despite saving two game points. Feng and Hayata then played one match each, before taking first place in today’s semi-finals of today’s $ 400,000 (S $ 536,000) event. She will take on Romania’s No. 34, Elizabeta Samara, who also needed a five-game thriller to take on South Korean Kim Ha-yeong 15-13, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 14- 12 to beat. Feng’s win yesterday saw her get her first semi-final on tour since the 2019 International Table Tennis Federation Women’s World Cup in Chengdu, China, where she won a bronze medal after beating American Lily Zhang in the play-off on third place. Feng revealed she’s now playing her best table tennis since that October 2019 tournament, after three consecutive opening defeats. “I have more patience. My mentality used to be not so good, I was too eager to get results quickly in competitions, which didn’t work out very well,” she said. “Now I am gradually getting that competitive feeling, and I am thinking of ways to transfer what I do during training during competitions.”







