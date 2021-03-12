LSU two-sports athlete Maurice Hampton has entered the NCAA transfer portal | LSU

Two-sports LSU athlete Maurice Hampton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, head baseball coach Paul Mainieri confirmed Thursday, a decision months after the promising player considered quitting football and dedicating his time to one sport.

The six-foot, 215-pound Tennessee resident started in five games in safety for the LSU football team in 2020 and has played in five games so far this season as a reserve outfielder on the baseball team. He left the baseball team on Thursday.

“I was taken by surprise today,” said Mainieri, “but I can’t say I was totally surprised.”

Mainieri said Hampton told him in December that he intended to stop playing football. Mainieri cautioned him that he only played baseball because he was behind his teammates in his development after splitting his time between two sports, and LSU had a busy outfield this season.

“I told him if he put all his eggs in one basket of baseball, I didn’t know how it would turn out for him because he was so far behind so many guys in our program,” Mainieri said. His chance would be so far away. He should have patience waiting for that opportunity. ‘

Hampton played in only five of LSU’s 14 games so far this season, the least among healthy position players. He had two hits with an RBI in four at-bats. He is no longer listed by LSU on the official website.

“I wish him nothing but the best,” said Mainieri. “He was an excellent young man.”

Hampton was an acclaimed recruit when he signed with LSU in 2019, and according to his father, the two sports star declined a $ 1.8 million signing bonus in the Major League Baseball draft to play both football and baseball for the Tigers.

If Hampton does indeed leave campus, LSU will lose a talent that arrived with great promise and, although it saw limited time on the baseball diamond, was expected to compete for a runway in a crowded and talented defensive backroom.

Hampton has already contributed significantly as a defensive back to the LSU football team. He played in 13 games during LSU’s 2019 national championship season, starting in one game against Arkansas. His role increased in a 2020 season where the entire defense struggled historically, but he gained experience in eight games, five starts and had 27 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Hampton was expected to compete again in 2021 for a starting job under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, although the depth of the defensive back increased significantly with a strong recruiting class focused on signing top security.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff signed three safeties in his 2021 class, including top 100 recruits Sage Ryan and Derrick Davis Jr. and veteran senior Todd Harris and former Top 100 recruit Jordan Toles also returned to compete for a safety position.

Hampton established himself as one of LSU’s starting outfielders after an injury setback in the 2020 season. He hurt his back against Texas in the 10th game of the year and tried to get through the injury the next day against Baylor. Mainieri then said he would be “out for a while” with a stress reaction in his back.

“Maybe he’ll be back before the end of the year is over,” Mainieri said at the time. “For now, his back needs rest and rehabilitation.”

Instead, the baseball season was eventually canceled due to the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic just before Southeastern Conference, and Hampton ended his first at bat .231 with a double and three RBI’s.

LSU has a busy outfield with eight players who are now in the position on the roster. After junior centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo strained his hamstring nearly three weeks ago, sophomore Mitchell Sanford and freshman Brody Drost got starts in midfield, with Drost taking the position.

Hampton last played in LSU’s 12-0 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday, filling in for Drost in the top of the seventh inning while the Tigers led 11-0. Hampton singled in the next inning and scored the last run on a Sanford-single. He traveled with the team to UNO on Wednesday. He did not exercise on Thursday.