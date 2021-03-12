St. John Bosco football embraces ‘six-game play-offs’ season – Press Telegram

The St. John Bosco High football team won both the state title and the league title in 2019. But that opportunity won’t be this spring during what is on the verge of becoming a shortened season, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that crushed the fall 2020 campaign. .

There will be no playoffs, and a few Braves admit they are a bit disappointed with that. But again, they are happy to know that they will finally get the chance to play when they open the season against Sierra Canyon on Saturday at 7:30 PM. No more than 800 fans are allowed in the stadium.

“At first I think so,” said Kansas-bound linebacker Andrew Simpson, when asked if having no playoffs bothers him. “But now it’s all about playing and playing to be the best you can, put good things on film and just win; that is the ultimate goal. “

John Bosco soccer players, Edward Riley, Jode McDuffie, Ieremia Moore, Jordan Walker, Katin Houser Pierce Clarkson and Andrew Simpson at Bellflower on Wednesday March 3, 2021.

St. John Bosco’s footballers, Ieremia Moore, Jode McDuffie, Pierce Clarkson, Katin Houser, Edward Riley, Jordan Walker and Andrew Simpson will all star for the Braves this season. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram / SCNG)

John Bosco Braves head coach Jason Negro holds up the championship trophy after defeating the De La Salle Spartans in the 2019 CIF Open Division State Championship game at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California on Saturday December 14, 2019 (Photo by Raul Romero Jr , contributing photographer)

St. John Bosco’s Jode McDuffie will be a major wide receiver for the Braves this season. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



Wide receiver Jode McDuffie echoed those feelings.

“Since there are no playoffs, it’s quite an asshole,” he said. “But it just feels good that they have blessed us with six games. It’s better than nothing so can’t really complain about it. “

The matches are indeed about to start for this team. One of the big questions is who is going to take over the quarterback from graduate DJ Uiagalelei, who now sits with Clemson. The two finishing it off are sophomore Pierce Clarkson (6-1, 186) and junior Katin Houser (6-3, 193), who have both received a handful of Division I offers.

Coach Jason Negro broke it off on Wednesday after practice.

“Yeah, those two guys fought it out,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve had enough evaluations, you know, chances to really determine who the man is, so they’re both going to play. They are both wonderful kids, they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them so far.

“They are very similar in terms of their production so far. And I expect both of them to play well. “

Negro was asked if he can see himself playing against both boys for the entire six-game season.

“Potentially,” he said. ‘We told them and they are well aware that one of them has to divorce. If they don’t, in our opinion, we’ll keep playing them both. I want them to have confidence, I want them to keep working hard.

“They are good friends, they work hard together. But at some point, we would like to make a decision about it. But that’s up to them. “

The two will have a great line of attack ahead of them. Returning are Max Gibbs (6-7, 338 pounds) Edward Riley (5-10, 291) and Earnest Greene (6-5, 332). An important newcomer is Matayo Uiagalelei (6-5, 263), DJ Uiagalelei’s younger brother; he will also play a line of defense.

With Beaux Collins leaving for Clemson halfway to join his former quarterback, McDuffie is the best receiver, catching 30 passes for 595 yards and nine TDs in 2019 before being injured towards the end of the season. Junior Chedon James, who played a number in 2019, also returns.

The running back corps will be led by Rayshon Luke, Michael Hayes and Jabari Bates, who all competed in 2019. A newcomer is sophomore Nygel Osborne.

The defense, led by Simpson, appears to be stacked. Back are linemen Nathan Burrell (6-2, 285, Jr.) and Jairus Satele (6-1, 292, Jr.). Junior Malachi Finau (6-2, 287), who played several in 2019, is in there. Just like newcomer Ieremia Moore (6-4, 270) from New Zealand, who recently signed with Cal.

Senior linebacker Benny Lockhart, who competed in six games in 2019, expects to see a bigger role this season. Junior Tayvion Beasley, Jalen Woods and Jaxon Harley return to the backfield, where Negro says there is a large group of others he will play on. trust. One to watch is junior Sione Hala, a transfer from Paramount.

No, there are no playoffs. But Negro says there is still a lot of fun to come.

“We consider it a six-game playoff,” he said. “I mean we start with Sierra Canyon, which is certainly one of the best teams in the state. And then we roll through our competition and the highlight will be the Mater Dei competition. “

That could be for the Trinity League title.

“We are lucky that they belong to us in the same league, so there is still a lot to play for,” said Negro. “We want to win a Trinity League title. They will still have hardware for that – a plaque. And that is our goal. “

Simpson can’t wait for Saturday.

“It just feels good,” he said, “because it’s been so long since we last competed and only for the seniors who stayed here, stayed loyal, it feels good to be able to play.”