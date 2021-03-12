No. 4 Virginia men’s tennis wins 4-0 against Florida State – The Cavalier Daily





The men’s tennis team of No. 4 Virginia took another victory against the state of Florida on Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers (11-2, 5-0 ACC) are a perfect 11-0 at Boars Head Resort. Cavaliers’ game at Boars Head Resort against Florida State (6-5, 0-3 ACC) started with competitive drama. Virginia again got off to a strong start in the doubles. However, after freshmen Iaki Montes and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won their game on track three 6-1, Florida State responded with a 6-2 victory when redshirt freshmen Loris Pourroy and senior Marcus Walters were able to control points against freshman Chris Rodesch and junior. Ryan Goetz. On the first job, graduate student Carl Sderlund and junior William Woodall took away senior Alex Knaff and junior Sebastian Arcila to give Virginia the colon. Momentum and continuity played a big part in Virginias’ ability to win these doubles games. Montes and Schulenburg are now winners of their last six doubles decisions, while Sderlund and Woodall have won their last five. After a competitive double frame, the Cavaliers won their next three singles matches in straight sets on fields one, three and five to seal the match. In singles, Sderlund and Knaff faced each other again, with Sderlund winning 6-3 and 6-0 to give Virginia a 2-0 lead. On lane five, Goetz defeated Walters 6-3, 6-3. Rodesch sealed the win with another 6-3, 6-3 win against Arcila. The three deserted lanes were all in close matches at the end of the match. Montes had won his first set 6-1 and won 4-3 in his second set. Von der Schulenburg had won on track two on Monday and won his first set in a tiebreaker 7-5 and was tied in his second. On lane six, Woodall dropped his first set in a tiebreaker 7-5 and had just started the second set. Strong singles from the best players continues to help the Cavaliers make it through the ACC. Rodesch took his 10th singles victory of the season and improved to 10-3, while Sderlund took his seventh top-field victory this season. Meanwhile, the state of Florida continues to seek its ever-elusive first victory at the conference, despite receiving votes in last week’s ITA team rankings. There were much nicer conditions at Boars Head Resort on Monday compared to the last game against Miami, with cleaner play from both sides. As winter draws to a close, the brand new facility offers attractive scenery and a great environment for quality tennis. This place is simply a wonderful place to play tennis, said coach Andres Pedroso. The scenery is incredible. The colors of the lanes are beautiful. Little by little you know that we are getting used to the circumstances. Virginia, in the middle of a seven-game schedule against ACC opponents, has now won its fifth consecutive game in the conference. With the ACC Championship in just over a month, the Cavaliers’ constant battles with strong opponents continue to fuel this team’s confidence. The ACC is such a tough conference, Pedreso said. You have to be ready for war every day. I thought we were doing quite well here in the new facility on the opening weekend. Virginia will continue its journey through ACC competition with Georgia Tech scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Clemson Sunday at noon







