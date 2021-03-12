Fantasy hockey goalkeeper watch – Antti Raanta amazes, Sergei Bobrovsky bounces back

The fantastic goaltender strikes like the football quarterback, because success in the part does not guarantee you beat the league, and yet poor play certainly ensures a long season of battle and battle. What a fun fantasy position! Fleeting too, as illustrated by New Jersey’s Scott Wedgwood earlier this week. After a 40 save shutout against the Bruins, which earned his managers a cool 15.0 fantasy points, Wedgwood swerved to concede five goals in a loss against the Capitals, which came in at a much less cool -4 , 0. A considerable pendulum movement in a time frame of 55 hours.

With that in mind, here’s a quick tour of what’s moving and shaking between the lines for teams around the NHL, and how smarter fantasy managers could take advantage of it. Staying clear of the Scott Wedgwood roller coaster is probably a good start.

The inspiration for this column, Antti Raanta, has evolved into a much more prominent fantasy figure in recent days. Back in action after losing most of January and February to injuries, the 31-year-old will be extra busy with Darcy Kuemper on the shelf for weeks. Not a week or two, but weeksPlural. So far, so good, because the interim No. 1 of the Coyotes put 44 of the 46 shots in a Overtime loss for Colorado, two days after the shutdown of that same Avalanche to Kuemper’s relief. Raanta is too goodHe is a gifted and skilled goalkeeper for a competitive team. And – the most important part for fantasy managers in need – it’s available in nearly 90% of ESPN.com competitions.

For now, consider Tuukka Rask just a little. But when the Bruins No. 1 turns out to be more than a little sore after a rumored back injury on Sunday, fantasy managers shouldn’t hesitate to get hold of Jaroslav Halak immediately (if available). Halak was good to excellent in all nine starts of this campaign except one, including Tuesday’s tight 2-1 OT loss to the islanders. He will meet the Rangers on Thursday.

That injured thumb takes Petr Mrazek more playing time than we expected. Although the net lesser remains “on track” during his recovery – as Rod Brind’Amour says – Mrazek’s return is already considered two weeks delayed. So quickly then. Split begins with Alex Nedeljkovic, number 2 James Reimer is expected to meet the Nashville Predators on Thursday. But fantasy managers need to prepare to expect less from Reimer if the club’s No. 1 really comes up. And check the potential availability of Mrazek.

We get our first look at Darryl Sutter’s Flames at home at the Canadiens Thursday. After three or four games, we begin to see the influence of the new head coach on Calgary’s defensive play. History suggests it should improve. That’s only good news for Jacob Markstrom – who was back at it after losing time to an upper body injury – and his respective fantasy managers. Those in need of quality netminding might want to consider playing a trade for Markstrom before its numbers really tighten.

Elvis Merzlikins has been out with a shoulder injury since Feb.20 and has returned to meet the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Not to get undue criticism of Joonas Korpisalo when the team has underperformed, but the return of Merzlikins could provide the necessary boost to rectify the Blue Jackets’ ship. About each change is welcome after nine defeats in 12 games. Fantasy managers who want to keep goalkeepers on a regular basis should keep an eye out for a little Elvis magic to work out.

Veteran Mike Smith – not Mikko Koskinen – is the starting netminder for the Oilers, we know this. The 39-year-old has played in 12 of the 15 games since making his healthy season debut on February 8, and has played well. Aside from a few nasty forays against the Maple Leafs and an ugly partial effort against the Jets, Smith was better than solid. Be aware that he has a history of getting hot and cold. Invested managers must be constantly willing to put the brakes on Edmonton’s No. 1 if / when the wheels blow off.

Bob is back on track, with a 4-1-1 record and .926 SV% since mid-February. Now Sergei Bobrovsky is scheduled for his fourth start in five games, against the Blue Jackets on Thursday. This is mainly to suggest that fantasy managers attached to Chris Driedger as a backup can change their expectations or entertain other options. Maybe give Raanta a look?

Considering the discrepancy in the quality of the game, expect a lot more Kaapo Kahkonen and a lot less Cam Talbot as the season goes on. While the novice has just won eight consecutive matches – averaging 6.18 fantasy points per match – Talbot has allowed 13 total goals in his past three matches (all losses). Still, the two are only separated by eight percentage points as far as roasting is concerned. Enigmatic. The Wild is scoring goals, having fun and winning games, and Kahkonen should be out in more than two-thirds of ESPN.com competitions.

As discussed on Monday, newcomer Mackenzie Blackwood should at least sit on the couch until the Devils turn things around. While the 24-year-old has a bright future between the pipes in New Jersey, he currently operates as a fantasy liability. This feels worth mentioning as Blackwood is still included in 72% of ESPN.com competitions.

As coach Barry Trotz promised, Ilya Sorokin will indeed get a bigger slice of the action this second half of the season. So far, it rounds out in the form of a 60/40 split in favor of Semyon Varlamov, who starts twice in a row for the first time in two weeks – the second against the Devils on Thursday -. And both Islanders netminders are performing great. Fantasy managers with daily lineup flexibility and various goalie slots should be all over Sorokin. No one is giving up on the heavily rostered Varlamov at this stage.

Fantasy managers who have invested in Philadelphia’s No. 1 net less have every right to be nervous. The fact is, Brian Elliott has been more consistent, taking one more win than Carter Hart, despite starting nearly half the number of games. Now Elliott is scheduled to start against the Capitals on Thursday, after successfully fighting for Hart against the Sabers on Tuesday. One point from the playoffs, the Flyers will roll out who gives them a better shot at the win. Right now, that’s Elliott. Hart’s fantasy managers in new leagues may start weighing other options.

It’s a two-season story for Pittsburgh’s go-to goaltender. For the first month, Tristan Jarry carried a loss-making record, 0.864 SV% and 3.82 GAA. He has since won seven out of ten, with a score of .923 SV% and 2.49 GAA. Credit hiring Ron Hextall if you wish. Speaking of the “tangible improvement” in his starter’s overall play, Coach Mike Sullivan notes that the 25-year-old is also feeling more at ease. Managers can check Jarry’s availability in ESPN.com competitions – maybe a trading target? – and relegate Casey DeSmith to everyday fantasy work for now.

Two consecutive defeats won’t cost Frederik Andersen his job as the Maple Leafs’ regular go-to, but what about three or four consecutive losses? Recovering to the point of practice, Jack Campbell may not be far off returning to competitive action. Extra stingy in the limited game so far, a sane Campbell would likely rush Michael Hutchinson as Andersen’s more occasional replacement. When it comes to that. This scenario is far from unfolding, but any potentially prophetic spit balls won’t hurt either. Andersen’s start against the Jets Thursday is a biggie.

Included in just 44% of ESPN.com competitions, Thatcher Demko is the undisputed top netminder for the Canucks. A bad outing against the Montreal Canadiens who are the solo exception, he has handled all of the competition with confidence since the second week of February. Demko could well serve fantasy managers from now through early May as Vancouver sees itself as a playoff contender. Barring injury or a fortunate turn, we might not see much of Braden Holtby during that period. The Canucks only have three back-to-back sets on their schedule.

On loan to the AHL Henderson Silver Knights, Robin Lehner practices for the first time since February 7. Once Lehner is back on track, Marc-Andre Fleury – this season’s fantasy love in the net – will see a shorter playtime. Especially when Lehner plays the best he can.

Thursday’s game in Philadelphia is a big one for Ilya Samsonov. A win would be his second in a row and third in four appearances since recovering from COVID-19. It could also mean an end to Vitek Vanecek who earned regular starts for the capitals. While Vanecek generally held his own in Samsonov’s absence, the eight goals allowed in his last two starts (one of which was incomplete) give less confidence. Washington’s backup remains in 56% of ESPN.com, and Samsonov is available in nearly a third. Managers across the fantasy spectrum will want to gauge how the 24-year-old fares against the Flyers.