Greeson: A COVID-19 year that felt like the blink of an eye and a decade







Jay Greeson The sports world stopped on Thursday a year ago. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The NBA postponed a regular season game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder that night. Sometimes it feels like our global nightmare started last week. Sometimes it feels like the coronavirus is as old as my teenage son. It was also the day after Joe Biden took the lead in the race to run for the Democrats with primary wins in Idaho, Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. It was, as NPR reminded me, the day Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse. And the stock market fell 1,200 points. It was also the day Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had coronavirus. Even as Dr. Anthony Fauci accurately told Congress to this day last year that “the bottom line is that it will get worse,” and with Hanks’s famous face portraying the invisible virus, the devastating impact on the sports world makes the pandemic all too real for many of us. Postponing an NBA game was the first domino, followed by basketball tournaments at the conference. March Madness was silenced. The effects flowed from there. Sports games and events halted by the coronavirus quickly underscored the risk and threat to all of us, and it really took the virus on a wider scale than most initially thought. Heck, around these parts, it was just two days later that the Hamilton County school year came to an end. What a year? The pandemic launched video game racing and table tennis sports betting. It made cardboard fans commonplace, and the sound of sneakers in empty, bustling NBA venues was strangely comfortable. We missed sports, and we didn’t because viewership declined as we found other things to watch and stream. (“Tiger King”, anyone?) We got back in touch with who Michael Jordan was; A lot of people learned that he was a better player and a much worse person than anyone remembered. We celebrated when baseball started and we crossed our fingers when many national sports experts preached and tried to be ashamed of trying to play football. We prayed for the sick and wept for those who died. And although it has been a whirlwind year, it still feels like our new normal has been here for as long as any of us can remember. What a year indeed. Please contact Jay Greeson at [email protected]

