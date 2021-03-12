EXAMPLE OF THE POSITION OF SPRING FOOTBALL: Linebackers

Spring training starts in earnest in just a few days, so it’s time we learned what to expect from the Auburn Tigers as an almost all-new coaching staff tries to lead a team that will also make hefty sales from 2020 to 2021. .

One area that won’t stand in the way of much change is the men in the center of the defense. Auburn’s linebackers were said to be the best in the SEC last season, but KJ Britt’s injury and Chandler Wooten’s outage really put a damper on the depth. Plus, having to play behind a line of defense that doesn’t include Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson made it a bit more difficult for the two main backers for Auburn’s front four.

Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe finished first and second respectively in the SEC in solo tackles in 2020, while McClain took first place for total tackles with 113. Pappoe finished eighth with 93 total tackles, and the two are arguably the best together. linebacker duo in the SEC if not country.

Still, Auburn will need a little help to capitalize on their talent and have similar defensive success to what we saw in 2019. Can the defense stand up a bit better than last season? Will there be more depth in the middle of the defense? One of the main questions will come with the move to Derek Masons 3-4 defense, where the Tigers will now have two linebacker coaches in Bert Watts and Jeff Schmedding. Wholl do the two stars accompany? Let’s see.

THE BOYS

Expected starters: Zakoby McClain – 113 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3 sacks; Owen Pappoe – 93 tackles, 6 TFLs, 4 bags, 1 INT; TD Moultry – 9 tackles, 1 bag, Chandler Wooten – DNP 2020

Biggest Question: Who will fill the starting line-up around McClain and Pappoe and what kind of formation will the Tigers Bread and Butter be?

So we weren’t sure what kind of setup the Tigers will be playing with. While we expect a bit of the 3-4 with Mason taking over the defense, the Tigers can still play two or three linebacker sets. With the way most teams throw the ball these days, having too many linebackers is a bit archaic. As it stands with Auburn, they might have the top two backers in the league, and then a few guys who will finally be able to provide depth or fill an extended linebacker unit.

There really isn’t much to say about McClain / Pappoe. They have proven themselves and made big plays in big games. What will be even more interesting is how things form around them. Let’s pretend Auburn is running with the four linebacker unit, and we need to find two more men to sit on the field. Both McClain and Pappoe would be inside-backer roles and former five-star recruit TD Moultry would be an outside linebacker. That leaves us with a ton of guys who might be able to take that last spot.

Auburn has bodies at linebacker, with some highly regarded recruits waiting in the wings. Cam Riley, Desmond Tisdol and Wesley Steiner will be three guys who should emerge as bigger contributors after appearing in just about every game in 2020. The only problem is that only Riley really seems to be more of an external linebacker, and that’s left a ton of meat in the middle. Does that force Auburn to run more of a 4-3 set or a 3-3-5 type of set? It can depend on what happens in the spring or even early fall.

In the fall, Auburn should get Dylan Brooks on campus, after Brooks left his Tennessee commitment and picked the Tigers at the end of the recruiting game. A four-star defensive end / outside linebacker hybrid player, he could eventually become the pass rush specialist Auburn would want as one of the outside linebackers. If he’s not ready, it can force Mason to go with other setups.

Ideally, you’d like this to be the year Moultry puts it all together as a senior. The story is, he didn’t quite get along with Rodney Garners’ coaching style, so maybe a more nimble touch of the practice field will get you on the light and become the contributor we wanted him to have for a few seasons now. if he can, our upperclassmen trio will be special.

Another interesting cog in this is Chandler Wooten. Although he opted out for the 2020 season, he decided to come back for 2021 and his senior year. During the social troubles of the spring and summer last year, Wooten was outspoken, eloquent and strong, and certainly a role model and influential presence over the rest of the team. Wooten finished 2019 with 25 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and an interception, and he’s not just an emotional leader in the locker room. He can play, and hell is a huge addition to the depth and overall talent in this whole unit.

The bottom line is that Auburn will have a lot more depth than last year, even with KJ Britt’s departure. With the added experience and a full complement of spring practice, I would expect the Tiger linebackers to be one of the best units in the SEC again. As we mentioned above, a ton will depend on the progress of the defense lines to keep the big guards off our backers, and we need to see how things develop with the different defense configurations. Overall, it’s good to see the talent in this group, but we may not have the puzzle pieces in order until closer to the start of the season.