The Croatian connection: Tennis senior Marija Curnic ties to coach Kunovac

Women’s Tennis Senior Marija Curnic with training this season is looking forward to returning as a graduate to play her fifth season as a Quaker. Credit: Eric Zeng

Women’s tennis senior Marija Curnic was playing a tournament in Florida almost exactly a year ago when she got the news that the Ivy League sports were going to be canceled. Fortunately for the Quakers, she plans to return for a fifth year and continue her role as one of the team’s strongest leaders and players.

Curnic grew up in Croatia and found a love for tennis at the age of five. Despite the strong competition, she performed well in all of her tournaments and started taking tennis more seriously when she was 11 and playing for the Croatian national team. In the end, she found herself on a much bigger stage, competing in tournaments across Europe at the age of 15.

It was at this point that Curnic caught the attention of women’s tennis coach Sanela Kunovac, who also happened to grow up in Croatia.

I have friends and coaches there with whom I keep in touch. They sent me a picture of one of the articles that came out and it was about Marija. It was about a young Croatian tennis player who did her best, got really good results and started looking for colleges. It described her as a person, her background and her family, so I really wanted to get to know her.

After a phone call, Kunovac already felt a strong bond. If Curnic had wanted to stay in Europe, she would have had to choose between continuing her tennis career or continuing her education. This made it easy for her to come to Penn.

Coach is the reason I chose Penn, ”Curnic said. She’s been more than a coach here, she’s the person I went to when I had personal issues, just someone I could talk to. Coach has been a very positive part of my Penn experience.

When asked what her goals were for Curnic, Kunovac did not first mention improving her success or her strategy. She previously expressed a wish for her player to complete her top-level degree, graduate, and successfully enter the workforce. Clearly, their relationship extends beyond tennis, and it has been an important part of the success the two have enjoyed over the years.

This focus on more than just tennis technique is a big difference between the coaching Curnic received in Croatia and her time at Penn.

What I had at home was more like let’s put in a lot of practice hours and let’s not look at the psychological perspective, “Curnic said.” Here in college, because we were a team, we scout other teams, and it’s a different approach, so it shifts the culture a lot.

In addition to the coaching staff, Curnic has also relied heavily on her teammates on the tennis team and they come to love them.

There was definitely a cultural shock. It took me a full semester to wrap my head around what was happening. It was very helpful because the tennis team was very diverse, we had people from India, Singapore, Morocco, Poland, Russia so they were laughing and helping me navigate through school and practice.

One of these international students now leading the team alongside Curnic is junior Iulia Bryzgalova. The two played doubles together last year. They’ve even known each other from playing the same tournaments in Europe since they were 13.

We grew up in pretty similar family cultures, and somehow our dads are similar when it comes to tennis, and sometimes we joke about it, and it’s just great, Bryzgalova said.

In the past month, the team has been able to start practicing and it is rejuvenating, as described by Kunovac. She was happy that the members of the team kept in touch with their tennis skills, especially through Curnic.

I was really shocked that there was no Ivy League season, but when this waiver came and we heard she could come back my only goal as far as she is concerned was to let her walk away with an Ivy League ring , and I think that’s her goal too, so we’re totally tuned in to that.

Curnic is happy to be back with the team that practices as normal, and she has come to appreciate exercises more than ever.

I hope to have a full season next year and enjoy every game next season with the girls and the team, “said Curnic.” I hope to get a good ending.