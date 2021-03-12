Toledo Walleye opens ECHL 2021-22 season on November 6





The team will return to the pond for the first time since March 11, 2020, playing their home opener against divisional rival Kalamazoo Wings.

TOLEDO, Ohio Dust off those cowbells, get those rally towels, prep your best jerseys, and get ready for the return of free chili. Opening night at the Huntington Center for the Toledo Walleye is on November 6, 2021. The fish are returning to the pond for the first time since March 11, 2020. That game against Cincinnati was played without fans in the stands, during the early days of the pandemic. The Walleye then chose to suspend the game for the 2020-2021 season under an ECHL provision due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RELATED: Toledo Walleye chooses not to play the 2020-21 season The opponent on the opening night is divisional rival Kalamazoo Wings. It will have been a year, eight months and five days (March 1, 2020) since the Walleye team has heard our incredible fans cheer them on, head coach Dan Watson said in a Walleye press release Thursday. We can’t wait to take the ice and give the fans what they’ve been waiting for in an exciting hockey game against a strong rival. The Walleye skate through that long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel – literally – for opening night. It remains to be seen if it will be at full blast with the exact same roster Watson built for 2020-21, but the future looks hopeful. In February, the Board of Directors of ECHL and the Association of Professional Hockey Players ruled in favor of a change that would return the rights of all players signed prior to the game’s suspension to their original team, including Walleye, had they signed with any of the other active 2020-21 teams. Those players would be added to the team’s protected list and would be eligible again to be signed by the Walleye. A player who has been offered a qualifying offer but has not signed will become a free agent for 2021-22. Even before the rule changed, many players expressed an interest in returning after becoming free agents for the current season. Watson helped several find active teams to ensure they had a place to play for the season. Popular goalkeeper Billy “Goose” Christopoulos joined the Indy Fuel. The roster Watson had put together was strong and there were some local players hoping to turn pro with their hometown team like Gordi Myer. Myer currently plays for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. RELATED: Northview alum, Buckeye graduate Gordi Myer starts professional career with Toledo Walleye BGSU graduate and Michigan native Tyler Spezia plays for the Toledo AHL affiliate, a step down from their NHL affiliate, the Detroit Red Wings. Spezia has had a solid season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, recently with an impressive two-goal duel against the Rockford Icehogs. Other players, such as the old Walleye Kyle Bonis, retired when the game was interrupted. Brendan Kotyk joined the South Carolina Stingrays as an assistant coach. Opening Night and single match ticket sales dates will be announced at a later date. Fans can be notified of ticket availability by signing up for email alerts or text FISH to 1-833-565-1113. ECHL’s regular season officially starts on Friday, October 22, 2021 and will run through Saturday, April 17, 2022. The schedule has yet to be finalized. And the mud chickens? Mark your calendars for May 4th. RELATED: Mud Hens opens season May 4 at Fifth Third Field RELATED VIDEO:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos