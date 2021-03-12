Sports
Reynaldo Lpez, Carlos Rodn take the next step for White Sox’s fifth runway
The White Sox took another step on Thursday-evening in finding its fifth starter.
Both Reynaldo Lpez and Carlos Rodn took the mound in the White Sox spring fight with the Cincinnati Reds, with varying results. Lpez, who pitched for the second time during the exhibition schedule, gave up five runs in three innings. Rodn threw two scoreless frames in his Cactus League debut.
No, the job probably isn’t won with so much spring training to go. But with only one spot in the rotation up for grabs, every pitch counts.
RELATED: Eloy’s Goals: MVP, 40 homers, and health for playoff run
“You can’t cheat the competition. You can try, players see through it. This is legit competition,” said White Sox manager Tony La Russa before the match. “Everyone knows, the players will keep a close eye, and that makes something special today.”
It wasn’t that special for Lpez, who was perfect in two innings in the first spring session. Coming back to his old problem of tilting his pitches, he theorized after he left, giving up back-to-back home runs and a pair of doubles.
Rodn fared much better, citing the benefits of the work he did this winter and spring with new pitching coach Ethan Katz.
The competition is technically open to more than just these two pillars of the White Sox reconstruction years, with youngsters Jonathan Stiever and Jimmy Lambert named as alternative start-pitching options. But yes, it seems to be a battle between Lpez and Rodn for fifth place after Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Lance Lynn and Dylan Cease in the South Side rotation.
Rodn, who signed a Major League deal to return to the White Sox after not being tendered early in the off-season, appeared to be the favorite, if only for the reality of putting together a roster. Lpez has options left and Rodn is guaranteed $ 3 million, an investment that would add up as unusual if he didn’t make it to the opening day roster. Of course, it is possible that both are part of the 26-man group leaving Arizona, with one in the rotation and the other part of the bullpen.
But as much as people in Chicago look at the roster selection, the competition doesn’t seem to have taken up too much real estate in the minds of either pitcher.
“This game is about competition,” Lpez said Thursday through team interpreter Billy Russo. “I welcome the competition. That’s something I like to do, and that’s how I approach every spring training. At the moment it is again spring training for me. … I don’t pay much attention to the competition, because that is something for me. of course. It’s with the game. “
“Reynaldo and I play the catch together. We are casting partners. We are like brothers,” said Rodn. ‘It’s a friendly game. I always draw for him, and I know he draws for me. That thing will take care of itself, and whatever it is, it is. ‘
Obviously, it’s still early days and both pitchers can still show the White Sox a lot, good or bad.
What these guys are supposed to be is reliable, and that’s because of consistency. Both Lpez and Rodn have struggled to provide that in the past, either due to inconsistent performance or inconsistent health.
While someone like Michael Kopech could get into a starter role over the course of the season, he’ll start in the bullpen. Stiever and Lambert? They might be better thought of as minor league depth waiting to be called up in an emergency.
So while there are plenty of things the White Sox will be looking for in the coming weeks from Lpez and Rodn, whoever can provide the most reliable option could be the winner of this competition.
It’s certainly the way La Russa sketched things out at the start of spring training.
“We make it very clear that this is going to be a competitive camp,” said the South Side skipper last month. “The guys who pitch and play the best are the ones who get to pitch and play.”
Click here to subscribe to the White Sox Talk Podcast for free.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]