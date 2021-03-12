Reynaldo Lpez, Carlos Rodn take the next step for White Sox’s fifth runway

The White Sox took another step on Thursday-evening in finding its fifth starter.

Both Reynaldo Lpez and Carlos Rodn took the mound in the White Sox spring fight with the Cincinnati Reds, with varying results. Lpez, who pitched for the second time during the exhibition schedule, gave up five runs in three innings. Rodn threw two scoreless frames in his Cactus League debut.

No, the job probably isn’t won with so much spring training to go. But with only one spot in the rotation up for grabs, every pitch counts.

“You can’t cheat the competition. You can try, players see through it. This is legit competition,” said White Sox manager Tony La Russa before the match. “Everyone knows, the players will keep a close eye, and that makes something special today.”

It wasn’t that special for Lpez, who was perfect in two innings in the first spring session. Coming back to his old problem of tilting his pitches, he theorized after he left, giving up back-to-back home runs and a pair of doubles.

Rodn fared much better, citing the benefits of the work he did this winter and spring with new pitching coach Ethan Katz.

The competition is technically open to more than just these two pillars of the White Sox reconstruction years, with youngsters Jonathan Stiever and Jimmy Lambert named as alternative start-pitching options. But yes, it seems to be a battle between Lpez and Rodn for fifth place after Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Lance Lynn and Dylan Cease in the South Side rotation.

Rodn, who signed a Major League deal to return to the White Sox after not being tendered early in the off-season, appeared to be the favorite, if only for the reality of putting together a roster. Lpez has options left and Rodn is guaranteed $ 3 million, an investment that would add up as unusual if he didn’t make it to the opening day roster. Of course, it is possible that both are part of the 26-man group leaving Arizona, with one in the rotation and the other part of the bullpen.

But as much as people in Chicago look at the roster selection, the competition doesn’t seem to have taken up too much real estate in the minds of either pitcher.

“This game is about competition,” Lpez said Thursday through team interpreter Billy Russo. “I welcome the competition. That’s something I like to do, and that’s how I approach every spring training. At the moment it is again spring training for me. … I don’t pay much attention to the competition, because that is something for me. of course. It’s with the game. “

“Reynaldo and I play the catch together. We are casting partners. We are like brothers,” said Rodn. ‘It’s a friendly game. I always draw for him, and I know he draws for me. That thing will take care of itself, and whatever it is, it is. ‘

Obviously, it’s still early days and both pitchers can still show the White Sox a lot, good or bad.

What these guys are supposed to be is reliable, and that’s because of consistency. Both Lpez and Rodn have struggled to provide that in the past, either due to inconsistent performance or inconsistent health.

While someone like Michael Kopech could get into a starter role over the course of the season, he’ll start in the bullpen. Stiever and Lambert? They might be better thought of as minor league depth waiting to be called up in an emergency.

So while there are plenty of things the White Sox will be looking for in the coming weeks from Lpez and Rodn, whoever can provide the most reliable option could be the winner of this competition.

It’s certainly the way La Russa sketched things out at the start of spring training.

“We make it very clear that this is going to be a competitive camp,” said the South Side skipper last month. “The guys who pitch and play the best are the ones who get to pitch and play.”

