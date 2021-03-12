A football match like no other: Gulf Coast Challenge kicks off this weekend





MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For decades, Mobile has hosted football matches at Ladd-Peebles Stadium with historically black colleges and universities. It is now known as the Gulf Coast Challenge, and for the first time, thanks to Covid, the game will be played in the spring and will feature an HBCU against an in-state school. It’s the battle of the tigers: The University of West Alabama and Savannah State University will compete here on Saturday. Organizers hope to preserve this ultimate Gulf Coast HBCU experience. “They are about to transform the entire stadium. Banners are going up. They are going to paint the field. The end zone is being painted, ”said Tim Hale Jr., organizer of the Gulf Coast Challenge.

For Hale, taking on the Gulf Coast Challenge is more than just a fancy college football game. For him it opened doors with many opportunities. “When I saw Southern University in this stadium, I got to the point where I said, ‘I have to go to college and I have to go to Southern University,’ and here we are today,” Hale said. From there, he attended Southern University, graduated, and returned home to pursue the Gulf Coast Challenge for over 20 years. “I want the children to see that going to an HBCU is great. The heritage, the cultures, the traditions, it’s amazing, ”said Hale. Organizing such an event requires a lot of manpower, which brings the city millions of dollars. But with the pandemic still hovering over our country, the Gulf Coast Challenge has had its challenging days. “This was a process. Even through a pandemic it was a difficult process. No one was prepared for this, but I have a feeling that if you do it right, you work hard enough and build the right relationships and that the Gulf Coast will show you that with those opportunities we will be successful, ”said Hale. This year the stadium looks slightly different. No massive crowds in the stadium and only about 7,000 people will be able to attend. The chairs are taped at a distance of at least two meters from each other. You should wear a mask and not tailgating for obvious reasons. “This year will be different, and people are just starting to get out of the houses, but I expect a really nice crowd,” said Hale. Hale told WKRG News 5’s Amber Grigley that because of the pandemic affecting many, they’ve cut ticket prices to $ 15. Both West Alabama and Savannah State won’t be bringing their bands due to NCAA Covid regulations, but Talladega College Marching Band will take the heat. during rest. To buy tickets and for more information, click on here

