Preparation report: Positive tests close East hockey season

The Duluth Easts boys hockey season is over due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Greyhounds (6-8-2) were scheduled to play against Duluth Denfeld on Thursday before the game was postponed for one day due to the snowstorm on Wednesday that closed the Duluth schools. Tom Pearson, Denfeld’s director of operations, confirmed via email on Thursday evening that Friday’s match was canceled due to a positive test within the East program.

With the Section 7AA playoffs starting next week, the Greyhounds quarantine period would overlap the start of the postseason.

It means East suffered a second consecutive losing season after going without a season earlier since 1953.





Dominic Thomas and Cole Antcliff each scored two goals to lead the host Hawks to victory in the Lake Superior Conference.

Hermantown improved to 16-1 overall, closing the regular season at home against Gentry Academy on Friday in a fight between the two best Class A teams in the state.

The host Bluejackets went past the Blue Devils to secure a tie on top of the Iron Range Conference standings.

The visiting Lumberjacks (10-6 overall, 7-0 LSC) outperformed the Hilltoppers 62-35 in the second half and remained unbeaten in the conference.

Marshall had his winning streak of 10 games in his last game in the regular season.

Mason Olson scored 27 points and hit five of the host Rebels 14 3-pointers to offset a 35-point night by the Bluestreaks Jude Sundquist.

Trent Gomez scored 31 points and four 3-pointers when host Agates drove to the non-conference win.

One night after scoring 22 points in a win over Virginia, Payton Rodberg led the Rails with 17 points in the LSC win at Hermantown.