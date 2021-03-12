GC Kadunas Usman dreams big league, collaboration with Mbappé | The Guardian Nigeria News

Usman Jubril was the cynosure of all eyes in the penultimate week of Agege Stadium Lagos. The attacking midfielder, showing signs of maturity on the ball past his age, made things difficult for Igbobi College players when his school’s Government College Kaduna faced Lagos in the opening game of the revived National Principals Cup.

It was no surprise that he won the man of the match in the match that finished 1-1. What many wondered was why he wasn’t on the U-17 national team and then prepared for the African Under-17 Nations Cup.

In the past, the Principals Cup was the breeding ground for most of the great talents who went on to become Nigeria’s football superstars. So it was a pleasure for all spectators that Usman was there to show why the competition needed to be revived.

With questions from journalists at Agege Stadium after the opening ceremonial game, Usman praised the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for giving him the opportunity to play his game in front of a large audience. He said: People come to watch our school games in Kaduna, but this is the largest crowd I have seen so far.

My dream is to play in big games and coming to Lagos is a dream come true for me. Usman named Paris St. Germaine star Kylian Mbappé as his idol, saying he dreams of one day playing with France’s World Cup winner.

I like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, but Mbappé is my favorite. He moves past opponents with ease and can score great goals.

I am working on my speed and I believe that with time I can reach the same level as it is now. Usmans Government College Kaduna was involved in the United States’ preliminary rounds of the Principals Cup, which recently ended.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Sports has adjusted the schedule for the competition, with the national finals previously scheduled from April 1 to 5, now from March 27 to 31.

According to the chairman of the main organizing committee, Dr. Ademola Are, this change became necessary because we do not want a distraction for the students writing their exams. Students’ exams must be given priority; we don’t want the competitions to get too close to their exams so they can focus. Sport and education must go hand in hand and we always want to find the right balance.

Champions have already emerged in most states. At Kwara State, Thomas Adewunmi Comprehensive College (TAICO) defeated Lasoju Comprehensive High School, Ilorin by a lone goal in the final played at Ilorin Township Stadium on Wednesday morning.

TAICO took an elaborate 4-0 win over Government High School, Ilorin, with Kamaldeen Jelili scoring a brace, while the other goals came from Abdulganiyu Ibrahim and Abdulwahab Muktar.

In the state of Niger, Zarumai Model School, Minna Day Secondary School, Maitube defeated 1-0 at Maryam Babaginda Secondary School Minna playground to secure a place in the zonal final. Zarumai had beaten Day Secondary School, Tunga, 2-1 in the first semifinal, while Day Secondary School, Maitube, Day Secondary School, had spread Bosso to 2 by three goals.

To the southeast, the Government Secondary School, Afikpo will represent Ebonyi state after a 1-0 defeat of St Michaels Seminary School, Oshiri, in the state final on Wednesday.

Government Day Secondary School, Unguwar Gwaza, will represent Zamfara State at the zonal finals in Jos after beating Government Day Secondary School, Sambo 4-1 to become the state champion.

In Gombe, Government Secondary School, Pantami defeated Government Arabic College to become champions of Gombe State. Today the action has shifted to Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Taraba, Jigawa and other states.

In addition to football, the organizers announced that students would also participate in table tennis and athletics matches up to the national final in Abuja.