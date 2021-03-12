Montana State, Montana State Announces Spring Football Training Schedules





The Montana and Montana state soccer teams recently announced their spring soccer practice schedules as both programs look forward to fall after opting out of the Big Sky Conference spring season earlier this year. The Montana Grizzlies will start spring training on Friday, the school announced on Thursday afternoon. That will be the first of 21 scheduled training sessions for Griz head coach Bobby Hauck and his team. Practices will run for 36 days and are scheduled to end on April 17, when UM hosts fellow Big Sky Conference foe Portland State in a spring football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Montana will practice 16 times for the first spring game scheduled for April 10 against Central Washington NCAA Division II School in Missoula. The Griz will practice for five days the following week before meeting the Vikings to complete the schedule. “I think it reassures our players to be on a normal schedule, to have something to look forward to and to know what they are doing next week, next month, this summer, etc.,” Hauck said in a release. . “I really think people our players’ age function best when they have structure and discipline, and we can do that now, so they thrive.” The Grizzlies return eight starters from attack and seven from defense. According to the release, the two games against Central Washington and Portland State will count towards career totals and will not be labeled as exhibitions. Practices are closed to the public and media due to health concerns. Attendance data for the two Spring Games has yet to be determined. Montana State kicks off its spring schedule under new head coach Brent Vigen on March 23 at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, the first of 15 scheduled workouts for MSU. The latest is the Sonny Holland Spring Classic which is scheduled for April 24th. “All I’m looking at is there are teams in our league playing games during the unconventional spring season,” Vigen said in a release. “We need to somehow get as close to what they’re getting from a league perspective. They’re getting that real, live, against someone else game, and we need to get into that baseball field. create an environment where our boys are challenged. We need to put them in situations where we can learn who will come to the opportunity. “ The Bobcats return nine starters on offense and six on defense. Montana State has not stepped on the field since North Dakota State’s loss 42-14 on December 21, 2019 in the semifinals of the FCS playoff to end an 11-4 season in what ultimately became the Jeff Choate’s last game would be at MSU. Choate is now the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Texas. Montana last played on December 13, 2019, in a 17-10 defeat to Weber State in the quarterfinals of FCS to end a 10-4 season for the Grizzlies in Hauck’s second year at the helm in his second stint as UM coach.







