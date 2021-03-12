Park Rapids will consider budgeting more to replace tennis courts





The city parks board on Monday recommended the board’s approval to apply for an Outdoor Recreation Grant to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation (LAWCON) fund. The maximum grant award is $ 250,000. The council had previously agreed to a 20 percent city match for the project, with the Park Rapids Tennis Association raising donations in support. Last week, the final cost estimate for the project came in at $ 600,000, about $ 150,000 higher than expected. City administrator Angel Weasner asked the council to refer the project to the city’s finance committee to discuss budgeting for the additional costs, before deciding whether to approve the grant application at the next council meeting on March 23. The application deadline is March 26.

Weasner said construction on the tennis courts would most likely not begin until next year, so the city could budget for this by 2022. But she added that if the city receives the grant, it doesn’t look good to turn it down. I think it’s a pretty easy decision if we have to do it this year, Councilman Erika Randall said, but if we can budget for it for next year, then I think it’s okay. Kathy Peterson, president of the PRTA, said that while it is ultimately the city’s decision to scale the project to a cheaper alternative, the PRTA recommends replacing the current tarred tennis courts with post-tension concrete for its durability. Peterson said she has already pledged an additional $ 25,000 in funding, in addition to $ 120,000 previously raised by association members. She said her team is ready to raise more money. It’s a leap of faith, but we feel in good faith, Peterson said. We are happy to work with you to determine what is needed, she said. If we don’t file the grant, our feeling is that we’ve cut a potential $ 250,000. If we don’t get the grant, nothing would go out. It does not oblige us to anything. Only when we receive it do we need funding for the full $ 600,000. Randall wanted to refer the project to the finance committee. The motion was passed unanimously. The council also approved an update to the city’s parks and trails masterplan after park board members Elmer Schoon and Larry Novak discussed some of the key park improvement priorities. These include leveling the ground and providing wheelchair access to a picnic area in Kaywood Park, developing a water feature with splash pad in Depot Park, and replacing the pavilion in Deane Point Park. Councilor Liz Stone decided to approve the master plan. The motion was passed unanimously.

