Wyndham City creates a calendar of free activities prior to This Girl Can Week

Wyndham City is partnering with local sports clubs and physical activity providers ahead of This Girl Can Week (March 21-28) to create a calendar of free Wyndham activities for girls and women who want to try or do something new they haven’t done it in a while.

The This Girl Can campaign is a VicHealth initiative that inspires, motivates and supports girls and women to become more active. In 2020, nearly 320,000 Victorian women were inspired to become active at home or in their neighborhood as a result of the This Girl Can campaign.

Peter Maynard, portfolio holder of Wyndham City Active City, said the activities include: come and try events for yoga, zumba, karate, table tennis, gymnastics, soccer, netball and more.

Maynard said there are also local pram sessions for moms who want to hit the road with their bubs, and Parkrun events for walkers and runners who want to cover three miles in a fun group setting.

Maynard notes, “This Girl Can Week is a week where we celebrate and encourage girls and women to embrace physical activity in a way that suits them.

“We all know that exercise is important for our physical and mental health, but half of all girls and women don’t exercise enough every week – and a big reason for this is the fear of being assessed, or of not feeling fit enough to begin. .

“I encourage Wyndham girls and women to use This Girl Can Week as an opportunity to find an activity or sport that is right for them. Whether it’s a little or a lot, it’s about getting some exercise into your day and having fun along the way.

“We also call on girls and women who are already active to inspire others to get involved by sharing how sports and exercise make you feel on social media, using the hashtags #ThisGirlCanVic and #WyndhamGirlsCan.”

For more information and to view the This Girl Can Week Wyndham timetable, visit www.wyndham.vic.gov.au/women-sports

