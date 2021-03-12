BSB heads to Lubbock to take on No. 9 Texas Tech in a set of four games





LUBBOCK, Texas – The UConn baseball team (4-6) will face No. 9 Texas Tech in a four-game run starting Friday, March 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Huskies and Red Raiders play on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and end the series on Monday at 11 a.m. ET at Dan Law Field in Rip Griffin Field Park. The games can be watched for all four games on ESPN +, while 91.7 FM WHUS covers the last three games of the series. Friday’s game will be streamed MIXLR UConn comes off a 2-2 weekend at the Baseball at the Beach tournament in Conway, SC with wins against Miami (OH) and host Coastal Carolina. The Huskies compete against their second Top-10 opponent of the season with the Red Raiders at number 9 in multiple polls. The preseason Omaha pick starts 10-3 and has won 10 games in a row. The Red Raiders have not lost at home since 2019, a streak of 20 in a row. This is the first time in program history that the Huskies make the trip to Lubbock to play the Red Raiders. The Huskies are 1-0 all-time against Texas Tech with an extra win in 2013 at the Wawa Weekend Classic at UCF in Orlando, Florida. Friday Night Capsy Ben Casparius earned his first career victory as a Husky with an outstanding performance of 8.0 inning with a career-high 11 strikeouts against Miami (OH). Westport resident Conn. Held the Huskies in each of the three games he’s thrown. He leads the Huskies with 20.2 innings pitched and 24 strikeouts. Bush or bonds… UConn opens batter Zach Bushling surprised many with a multi-homer performance against Coasatal Carolina last Monday. Last years’ transfer from Cali JUCO hit his first homerun as Husky on Monday in the 3rd inning and followed it up in his next at bat with his second long ball of the day. Career Night for Husky Closer.. UConn closer Caleb Wurster earned his second win off the bullpen with a career-high 4.2 innings, zero hits, zero walks and career-high 10 strikeouts against Coastal Carolina in a 5-4 win in 12 innings. The lefthanded struckout three batters in the 12th inning to secure the come-from-behind victory against the Chanticleers. Reggie Rockets Reggie Crawford hit a pair of home runs at the Baseball at the Beach tournament in Conway, SC last weekend. The UConn first baseman has a multi-homer game against South Mississippi in the final of that three-game set. The resident of Frackville, Pa. Leads the team of 17 RBIs. Crawford has hit five home runs in the first 10 games.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos