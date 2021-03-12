India vs England T20 2021: Virat Kohli promises ‘explosive’ brand of T20 cricket from England series | Cricket News







Compared to power-hitting teams such as England, New Zealand and the West Indies, India’s top five hitters are more or less comparable in what they have to offer. Instead, they’ve been so far. Safe and careful, conservatism over unorthodoxy. In the context of modern T20 batting, the Indian team’s modus operandi can be called “traditional”. They start out slow, maintain a par-for-the-course Powerplay score, and then settle in the middle overs, before taking off in the death overs. This approach was often detrimental to the team, especially when hitting first.Compared to power-hitting teams such as England, New Zealand and the West Indies, India’s top five hitters are more or less comparable in what they have to offer. Instead, they’ve been so far. Safe and careful, conservatism over unorthodoxy. That’s all about to change, says skipper Virat Kohli.

“We’ve played with a certain kind of pattern in the past. But when you look at the roster for this series (England), the additions we’ve made, we’ve tried to tackle a few things that we specifically needed. Guys. those can be X factors with the bat and doing things that take the hour in T20 cricket, ‘Kohli said, referring to the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant.

“From this series we are going to play a different brand of T20 cricket. There are now some very exciting X factor players on our team. These guys have shown their prowess regularly in the IPL. Now it will happen. see how they fare in these five games. ”

Kohli now expects top players such as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and himself to “play more freely” and not get stuck.

“This time, you’ll see the top men play more freely, more expressive in terms of approaching their innings, even after losing a few wickets. That wasn’t the case in the past, to be fair. It’s because we had. not enough depth in the batting to unlock about 10 to 12 overs. But I see a lot more positivity in this series, “said Kohli.

“The players we’ve added to the roster are just about adding depth to our at bat. We want to be a side that plays cricket for free, have no baggage or lack of depth, or a man who has to hit long enough to make sure. to be that we come to a great total.

“We have explosive guys on the team who can change the game at any stage and that’s exactly what we’ve been trying to tackle.”

