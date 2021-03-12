North Bay Haven’s tennis teams remain unbeaten mid-season | MyPanhandle.com





PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven’s girls and boys tennis teams are still undefeated mid-season. “I feel really proud of my team and how much work we are doing for the season and the summer,” said North Bay Haven tennis player Evan Wilbur. It is the first time in program history that both teams have remained unbeaten this far in the year. “It’s really cool because in the past we’ve sometimes had the girls doing really well and the boys not doing very well and then it’s the other way around, but this year it was great,” North Bay Haven tennis player Conrad said. Beiswanger. North Bay Harbors Morgan Cox signs to play volleyball However, both Buccaneers teams aren’t full of upperclassmen, mostly freshmen and sophomores, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any experience. Many of them have been playing together since they were in high school and since they all know each other well, the team really is a family. “I think they know that while a lot is individual, it is still a team sport, the whole team has to win. Whether it’s a senior encouraging a sixth grader, every game counts, ”said the mother of a North Bay Haven tennis player Molly Gant. The Buccaneers try to maintain this momentum for as long as possible and they know it can only be done if they keep playing with confidence. “We all try to stay positive and we work together to make sure we don’t get frustrated and have a good attitude while playing. Not only focusing on our own games, but also trying to support our teammates, ”said Wilbur. “You really have to worry about what you’re doing on the courts, you can’t go out and just hit some balls. You have to get out there, make a list of what you want to work on and just really focus and not get lost in the mind games of tennis, ”Beiswanger said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos