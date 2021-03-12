UMD Women’s Hockey: Bulldogs’ Klein, Hughes invited to the US national team camp





Minnesota Duluth’s dynamic topline attacking duo of Gabbie Hughes and Anna Klein are two of them 46 players who are invited to USA Hockey’s Evaluation camp of the US women’s national team on March 24-30 in Blaine, Minnesota. They will be joined by former Bulldogs goalkeeper Maddie Rooney and Captain Sydney Brodt. The largest Bulldog contingent in the US camp in program history, Hughes and Klein both led the team in scoring this season. Hughes has 10 goals and 11 assists, while Klein has 11 goals and 10 assists in the UMD NCAA quarter-final game against Colgate Monday at 6pm in Erie, Pennsylvania. Of the 46 invitees, 24 are current college athletes, including 14 from the WCHA. The evaluation camp will be used to select the US Women’s National Team to compete at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship on May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada. It would be the first national team experience for both Hughes and Klein, with Brodt and Rooney looking to return after being part of the 2019 U.S. team that won gold. Rooney also holds a 2017 World Championship gold medal and a 2018 gold Olympic medal. She is one of 15 members of the 2018 Olympic team who have been invited to the camp. UMD’s director of hockey operations, Nick Bryant, will also work on the camp staff as a hockey operations / team leader.

Minnesota State forward Jamie Nelson (18) tries to steal the puck from Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) just before Hughes scores in the third period Saturday, February 20 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

