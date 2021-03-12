Trey Lance mock draft: 49ers, Patriots among best 2021 NFL Draft fits for NDSU quarterback

Where will Trey Lance of North Dakota be selected from the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft? That’s one of the most compelling first-round questions on the board.

With Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence heading to the Jaguars at No. 1 overall and BYU’s Zach Wilson starting to establish himself as the consensus No. 2 QB prospect, Lance has the potential to go anytime, starting at No. 4 in the overall and somewhere for No. 20 in total. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Lance is the third QB to be taken. Nor would it surprise anyone if he occupies the fifth QB.

Given the fluctuating depth of Justin Fields in Ohio and Mac Jones in Alabama, that makes the choice for Lance even more complicated. Lance is the classic high-upside prospect who attracts a lot of teams, but also has little experience, which should distract a few teams.

We’ve ranked the seven NFL teams that are the best bets for landing Lance, sorted by how well he fits their schedule and organization:

Trey Lance’s Best Passes in 2021 NFL Draft

1. San Francisco 49ers (No. 12 overall)

The 49ers say they are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo as a starter, but that circumstance could quickly change as they still have a favorable contract. They can trade him with no lead in June to get $ 23.6 million in cap relief while losing just $ 2.8 million in dead money. If they choose to replace Garoppolo or stash Lance to succeed Garoppolo in 2022, this would be a good choice if Lance is out of the top 10.

There are some limitations with Garoppolo in Kyle Shanahan’s attack as he is not the best pure deep ball thrower and cannot claim to have the same dynamic running element that Lance can provide. Garoppolo works well within the QB-friendly system, but durability has been an issue and he’s probably already hit his solid ceiling by the season of his 30 years. Lance won’t turn 21 until May 9. By putting Lance with Shanahan, he will certainly develop his advantage quickly.

2. New England Patriots (No. 15 overall)

The patriots should take a quarterback and the only reason they could be forced out of a quarterback in the first round is if Fields, Lance and Jones are all selected before their turn, including a team acting for them to end the run. Jones is linked to the Patriots because of Bill Belichick’s affinity with boyfriend Nick Saban’s top Alabama prospects. In reality, because of his dual threat and his versatile mindset / skills, Lance would be the better choice.

New England hinted that he wanted a different style from QB by adding Cam Newton as a starter late in 2020. Josh McDaniels would work better with a blank canvas, and Lance has the work ethic and cleverness to properly absorb the system in a more regular off-season.

3. Carolina Panthers (No. 8 in all)

The Panthers haven’t been able to hide their desire to upgrade from Teddy Bridgewater. At the same time, time should also feel somewhat comfortable using him as truebridge QB for at least part of another season if necessary, given their rebuild mode. Carolina must have Fields vs. Jones vs. Lance and must be prepared for someone to trade to No. 6 (Eagles) or No. 7 (Lions) to grab a preferred option.

Fields of Lance makes more sense than Jones because mobility and athletics are an extra valuable asset to Joe Brady’s offense. Fields is the more polished passer and runner to emerge from Ryan Day’s pro-favorable plans, while Lance stands out for his stronger arm and natural accuracy on the downfield. The Panthers system is beneficial in allowing both passers-by to thrive with proper development and that QB is committed to taking on all the necessary coaching.

4. Washington Football Team (No. 19 overall)

WFT isn’t completely separate from Carolina with its thinking, led by the former Panthers pair of Ron Rivera and Scott Turner. With Alex Smith not returning, if it can’t be positioned to draft a QB in the first round, Washington would settle for another veteran bridge or let a match between former young Panthers Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke determine who there begins.

The question is whether Lance would fall a bit or whether Washington has the capacity and willingness to move different places to get him. Should he be available for when WFT ends picking, Lance would be a good idea later than expected.

Denver Broncos (No. 9 overall)

The Broncos are the team that takes Lance in the latest mock version of Sporting News, as they have expressed more lukewarm feelings about third-year QB Drew Lock. John Elway has passed the final decision to new GM George Paton, who should consider striving for a great position on the position. But Lance, with physical aids to remind him of him, should be a big draw to Elway has the long-awaited, more exciting QB solution.

The Broncos could use defensive help with the edge rush and secondary, but offense remains a huge question mark on Lock’s part. Should Lance stay past the Panthers, Denver has many good reasons to keep him from Vic Fangio and Pat Shurmur.

6. Minnesota Vikings (No. 14 overall)

The Vikings are stuck for another season at Kirk Cousins ​​due to last year’s extension, but they have a bright outlook before 2022, when they can burn $ 10 million in dead money for $ 35 million in cap relief. That’s also when Cousins ​​turns 34.

Lance, a Minnesota native, would like to go 235 miles southeast of Fargo to play professionally in Minneapolis, or 243 miles from where he played high school soccer in Marshall, Minn. In this situation, the Vikings could use 2021 to work on developing Lance’s bright side. , hoping it will be a Smith-to-Patrick Mahomes situation for them in Year 2. Lance’s athleticism and accuracy would also make him an excellent match in Klint Kubiak’s classic attack on the West Coast.

Chicago Bears (No. 20 in all)

The Bears are tied to potential trades for both Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. Before that, there was a thought that they might want another former NDSU QB, Carson Wentz. The bottom line is that Chicago is so stuck even having to re-sign Mitchell Trubisky is difficult and now faces the potential of being stuck with Nick Foles as the starter.

Knowing that, the Bears should hope that Jones or Lance falls for them in the second half of the first round. But if they want to be a little aggressive, knowing Washington needs a QB for them too, they can target one of the No. 10 through 13 non-QB picking teams (Cowboys, Giants, 49ers, Chargers ) for an exchange. Remember, Ryan Pace took a big step to get Trubisky to number 2 in 2017, even though it didn’t. Those slots would be important because it would also allow Chicago to jump Minnesota and New England.

Should Fields come off the board behind Lawrence and Wilson at the end of the top 10, the Bears must also try to get Lance instead of Jones.