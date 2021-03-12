Kraigg Brathwaite replaces Jason Holder as West Indies Test captain





Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Jason Holder as the West Indies Test Captain this month with a run of two tests against Sri Lanka, Cricket West Indies said Thursday. Brathwaite previously led the team in seven Tests while acting as Holder’s deputy, including in the recent 2-0 Test Series win against Bangladesh. It is a great honor to be the captain of the West Indies Test team, Brathwaite said. I feel extremely proud and humble that the board and the voters have given me the opportunity and responsibility to lead the team. The recent Test Series victory in Bangladesh was a fantastic achievement and I am really looking forward to the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and I am excited about what I think this team can achieve in the future. The squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled for March 21-25, will be announced on Friday. Roger Harper, CWI Chief Selector, said selectors were impressed that Brathwaite in Bangladesh was able to motivate its players to play at a very high level and create the culture we seek to establish where the team showed a collective determination to fight and a real hunger. for success. Holder, the 29-year-old who was named captain of the Test team in 2015, was one of the players who chose not to tour Bangladesh due to concerns about Covid-19. The current number one all-rounder in the ICC Test rankings, Holder captained the West Indies team in 37 Tests and led the squad to 11 wins, five draws and 21 losses. On behalf of CWI, I would like to thank Jason for all he has given to the game in the region while serving as captain of our testing team, said CWI cricket director Jimmy Adams. As the world’s leading test all-rounder, we all believe that Jason has a great role to play in West Indies Test Cricket for many years to come.

