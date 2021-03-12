Fans are going crazy for the bizarre Rublev streak





Andrey Rublev (pictured) reached the semi-finals without playing a match with a bye and two walkovers. (Getty Images) The tennis world has broken out after tennis star Andrey Rublev walked into the semi-finals of the Qatar Open without playing a game after an unprecedented run. The number 8 in the world, who was in shape to start the 2021 season, recently won the Rotterdam Open and was one of the favorites on his way to the tournament in Doha. ‘TASTY JOB’: Benoit Paire deals with ‘boring’ ATP Tour rules STRONG: Roger Federer’s sad announcement after losing in comeback event He was seeded number 3, behind Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem, and received a bye in his first round. But the 23-year-old opponent in the second round, Frenchman Richard Gasquet, withdrew with a leg injury. Rublev’s quarter-final opponent Martin Fucsovics, who lost to the Russian in the Rotterdam Open final, withdrew due to a back problem after his two wins. The Russian’s bizarre run to the semi-finals, without playing a point, marks the first time in ATP Tour history (since 1990) that a player has been given back-to-back walkovers in a tournament. Rublev is set to play Roberto Bautista Agut after beating top seed Thiem. Many fans joked that Rublev was going to win the tournament and throw walkovers. Taylor Fritz played 88 games on his way to reaching the semi-finals in Doha. Andrey Rublev played 0 matches on the way to reaching the semi-finals of Doha. Both have earned 90 ranking points for their efforts. – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 11, 2021 Andrey Rublev in Doha R1: bye

R2: walkover

QF: walkover At least he played a few doubles. – Jos Morgado (@josemorgado) March 11, 2021 Minutes spent in court every @QatarTennis semi-finals Fritz: 398

Acute Baptist: 339

Basilashvili: 298

Rublev: 0 – ATP Tour (@atptour) March 11, 2021 Are you envisioning a change in the way tournaments handle mid-tournament payouts / walkovers? Or are you just pointing out a curious oddity? – Noah PS (@connectinglines) March 11, 2021 A fix for something that has never happened before? – Coach Cala (@SebastianCala) March 11, 2021 And Rublev has one more game to play. Epic. – Usman R. (@TheUsmanR) March 11, 2021 Rublev took 90 ranking points for the pass to the semi-finals. Story continues In comparison, the American Taylor Fritz played 88 games to earn his points. Rublev also made history in 2017 when he won his first career title at the Croatia Open, becoming only the seventh lucky loser to win an ATP title. A ‘lucky loser’ is a player who does not qualify for a tournament, but does gain entry after another player withdraws from the competition. Roger Federer’s loss at Qatar Open The main talking point of the day was when Roger Federer had a lead of one set and a match point in his comeback only to lose to Nikoloz Basilashvili on Thursday. In the second game of his comeback event, after 14 months away from tennis, Federer secured the first set, but he eventually dropped out and lost the quarterfinals 6-3, 1-6, 5-7. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old marked his first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in January 2020 by defeating British Dan Evans, also in three sets On Thursday, Federer had a match point in the third set before his Georgian opponent fights back to end the 20-time Grand Slam championship tournament. click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







