On the one-year anniversary of the closure of college hockey, UND begins its ‘unfinished business’

In the past 24 hours, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it would not allow fans to attend the quarter-final best-of-three series. The NCAA announced that its winter championships would be played only to limited family members and essential personnel. And a few hours after those announcements, the sports world was turned upside down when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA abruptly stopped.

Berry told his players to focus on what they could control.

After all, every goal still lay for a UND team surprising their way through the season, winning the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champions.

They wanted to become the first No. 1 seed – and the first team at UND – to win the NCHC Playoff Championship. They wanted to compete in an NCAA tournament, reach the Frozen Four, and hang a ninth green flag at the Ralph Engelstad Arena as NCAA champions – a goal that was clearly in sight as the No. 1 team in the Pairwise Rankings.





While arena workers installed hand-cleaning stations in the house and visited locker rooms to prepare for the quarter-finals, the Fighting Hawks concluded practice at around 10:30 a.m. They were soon unconsciously skating as a team off the ice for the last time.

Within two hours, the NCHC playoffs were canceled. Within five hours, the entire NCAA tournament was wiped out. The season was over just like that.

The players returned to the arena and gathered in the dressing room that afternoon. Each of the seven seniors spoke.

“We had kind of a last minute together as a team,” said UND captain Jordan Kawaguchi. “It was definitely an emotional day.”

Striker Shane Pinto added, “I only remember the heartbreak, especially for our seniors. They didn’t get the chance to finish what we started.”

So, UND vowed to try and finish it for them.

Kawaguchi and Matt Kiersted, two of college hockey’s most eligible NHL free agents, pledged to return to campus rather than turn pro, setting a tone for the rest of the team. First-round NHL draft pick Jacob Bernard-Docker, second-round picks Grant Mismash and Pinto, and sixth-round pick Collin Adams joined them.

They had a common reason for returning: they had unfinished business.

Nothing stood in the way of UND returning to this moment – not the delayed start to the season, the games without fans or the constantly changing schedules. The Fighting Hawks stormed through the college regular hockey season once again, winning another Penrose Cup – this one by the second largest margin in the league’s history.

It’s there again on March 12th.

On the one-year anniversary of that crushing and emotional day, UND picks up where it left off: The Fighting Hawks are the No. 1 seed to host eighth-seeded Miami in an NCHC quarter-final at 7:37 PM at Ralph Engelstad Arena. They’re refocusing on their first NCHC playoff title in program history, and in a few weeks, that goal will change back to putting up a green banner.

“We’ll have to take advantage of this,” said Pinto.

Kawaguchi said, “We’re lucky for the season we’ve had. We’re just lucky to be playing in general.”

UND (18-5-1) is the NCHC’s top seed in the pandemic-modified, single-elimination tournament, held at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Fighting Hawks are 26-2 in their last 28 games in the building.

“Our boys are thrilled,” said Berry. “I know it was very disappointing for our team and other teams around the country not to complete the playoffs last year. It’s the best time of the year, especially at the university level. You work there all year round. for. It culminates in this. “

The quarter-finals are today and Saturday. The semi-finals are Monday and the championship game is Tuesday.

“It’s incredibly ironic that it’s a year to the day,” said Jody Hodgson, general manager of Ralph Engelstad Arena. “In many ways, I hope it will be a rebirth for our venue and our community to host events that we all love to do.”

It’s also a bit of a rebirth for the hockey players, who get their first chance to play in the playoffs in two years, and a chance to finish what they started 18 months ago.

“I’m really excited, especially after last year,” said Pinto. “There was a lot of build-up, but we’re finally here and I think I can speak for all the guys we want to go.”