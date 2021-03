Big East Tournament 2021: Georgetowns Patrick Ewing, Knicks James Dolan talk MSG spat

Patrick Ewing has taken back his home. TMZ reports that Georgetown’s head coach has spoken with the owner of New York Knicks James Dolan about access to Madison Square Garden during the Great Eastern Tournament. Do you want to bet on College Basketball? Receive free bets, risk free bets and offers with improved odds from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. See the best NJ sports betting sites Note: State law prohibits betting on NJ college teams MSG has also released a statement Thursday about Ewing and Dolan: Jim and Patrick are in a long-term relationship; they spoke (Thursday) afternoon and confirmed it again. We all know, respect and appreciate what he means to The Garden and New York. Good luck to him and his Hoyas in the semifinals of the Great East. Ewing, who played 15 of his 17 NBA seasons with the Knicks, said he was harassed by MSG security on Thursday. I thought this was my building, and I hate to be stopped, spoken to and asked for passes, Ewing said. Everyone in this building should know who I am. I am being stopped. I cannot move around this building. I was like, what difference does it make? Is this Madison Square Garden? I’ll have to call Mr. (James) Dolan and say, Gee, is my number on the bars or something? Ewings Hoyas upset the Villanova Wildcats, 72-71, in the quarterfinals on Thursday. On Friday, Georgetown will play against Seton Hall, which defeated St. Johns 77-69 in extra time on Thursday. Here are some pregame notes, courtesy of Seton Hall PR: Seton Hall will advance to the semi-finals of the BIG EAST Tournament for the fifth time in the last seven tournaments (2020 canceled).

Seton Hall is now 3-2 all-time as a tournament No. 5 seed and 2-2 all-time against the No. 4 seed.

The Pirates are now 15-7 at Madison Square Garden since the 2013-14 season, 7-3 since 2017-18.







