Sports
ATP chief hopeful for future tennis after ‘Big Three’
Losing the best three players of all time would be a huge blow to any sport, but Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) chief Andrea Gaudenzi says tennis is strong enough to thrive after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have hung up their rackets.
Federer returned to court this week after 14 months on the sidelines, and Nadal and Djokovic are not going anywhere anytime soon, but they are all well over the age of 30 and the ATP will eventually have to organize tournaments without them.
“I’m not worried about our sport at all, if we do the right thing,” Gaudenzi told Reuters this week.
“And that doesn’t mean we should take anything away from those three guys. They are probably the best players our sport has ever had and that may well be for a very, very long time.”
Federer, who turns 40 in August, and 34-year-old Nadal are tied for the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles, while 33-year-old Djokovic gives chase after 18.
American Pete Sampras, who retired in 2002, is next on the list of 14 majors, a figure many thought would never be surpassed.
“It’s going to be very, very difficult to hit those kinds of records, even though I said the same thing when Pete Sampras retired,” said Gaudenzi, before adding with a laugh, “I never thought there would ever be anyone who could take Pete’s records .
‘Here we have three guys who do that. So never say never. ‘
The so-called “Big Three” continue to draw fans to the stands even after two decades of touring, while their commercial appeal continues to enchant brands and advertisers.
Only 11 of the last 68 Grand Slams have been won by other players, but Gaudenzi is confident that more champions and fan favorites will emerge, if not necessarily immediately.
“We have to be realistic, even if you look back, you know you’ve built these personalities over the years,” he said.
“We were concerned after Sampras retired. And it’s not that when Roger immediately started winning, we said, ‘Oh! This is the man who’s going to save us.’ He grew up there.
“We will be able to build new personalities, new champions that will catch the attention of fans.”
Gaudenzi is convinced that tennis is well placed to compete in the rapidly changing global entertainment market, even though he believes more needs to be done in the way the product is presented to the public.
“The reason I’m extremely optimistic is that tennis nowadays fits perfectly in the distribution of content, in terms of volumes, different time zones,” said the Italian.
“It’s global, gender-neutral, we’re the best sport for women’s equality, and it’s just super entertaining.
You could say, yes it is too long. But we can actually format it with short and long highlights.
“It’s the way we distribute it, it’s the way we package it, it’s the way we sell it, it’s the way we run it, that’s usually where I see opportunities. change.”
