Bulldogs collar Cardinals in hockey clash | News, sports, jobs

FAIRMONT – Fairmont-area sophomore Lincoln Becker scored the first goal of his varsity hockey career to give hometown Cardinals a 1-0 lead with 7:29 remaining in the opening period Thursday night.

Becker’s performance came from a double assist from Dom Hegdal and Eli Anderson.

Less than 2 minutes later, however, Minnesota River senior forward Seth Reicks and his Bulldog teammates proved difficult to keep on a leash at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont.

Reicks, Alex Schaffer and Finn Gibson each generated three points, while just less Logan Moe stopped 22 Fairmont Area shots on target to match the Minnesota River 7-1 Big South Conference victory.

“We had a good balance tonight,” said Bulldogs head coach Shea Roehrkasse.

Indeed. Schaffer topped the scorecards with a few goals to double his regular season output in that category, Gibson pushed his solid total assistants at the end of the regular schedule, while Reicks hit double digits in goals (10) and improved his assists up to seven.

Judson Narum, one of six different Bulldogs to score goals on Thursday night, drilled the equalizer into the left leg of an assist from Connor Bjorling to sign the St. Peter-Le Sueur-Henderson co-op program even on the scoreboard at 5:37 am. node in the first frame.

Reicks then shifted momentum towards the Bulldogs by lending his stick-handling skills to back-to-back goals within a 43-second period before the first break.

Reicks hit the crease hard before throwing the puck to Mason Reinhardt for a partial open-net tap for a 2-1 lead with 45 seconds to go in the first. Reicks then shot a left point laser home from a pass from Brady Sowder to light the lamp with just 2 seconds left before the break.

Going forward 3-1, Gibson and Schaffer combined for the first goal of the Bulldogs of the second period with 13:49 to go. Gibson clamped a right-to-left liner in the rope of Schaffer’s crossing.

Schaffer was then the beneficiary of Reicks’ right-wing lead, carrying the puck past the cardinal’s defenders before firing a 5-1 cross just 39 seconds later.

Gibson led Tyler Erickson to an ice-hugging goal at 10:33 a.m. of the second period before Schaffer appeared to have broken his stick via a 45-degree angle shot that trickled past Fairmont Area goalkeeper Bryant Armitage with 3:41 left in the second. Gibson took an assist on the game that made it 7-1 in the third period.

Anderson’s breakout in the first period, Kaiden Musser’s right missile and Hudson Artz’s low-slip shot that smothered Moe, proved to be the Cardinals’ best attacking chances during the first period.

Moe made a kick save on Brock Lutterman’s short-range blast in the second period before the Minnesota River goalkeeper turned Hank Artz’s riser away from the point in the third.

Armitage stopped 15 shots on target for the Cardinals in relief between the pipes, while O’Connor scored eight stops.

Fairmont Area (0-17) awaits the outcome of the Section 3A seeding meeting for the opponent in the first round of the playoff on Tuesday at a location and time to be determined.

St. Peter (9-4) awaits the outcome of the Section 1A seeding meeting for his first round playoff opponent on Tuesday in an ice arena and the time has yet to be determined.

MN River 3-4-0–7

Fairmont 1-0-0–1

Scoring plays

1st period

FA – Lincoln Becker (Dom Hegdal, Eli Anderson), 7:29.

MNR – Judson Narum (Connor Bjorling), 5:37.

MNR-Mason Reinhardt (Seth Reicks), 0:45.

MNR – Seth Reicks (Brady Sowder), 0:02.

2nd period

MNR – Finn Gibson (Alex Schaffer), 13:49.

MNR – Alex Schaffer (Seth Reicks), 1:10 pm.

MNR – Tyler Erickson (Finn Gibson), 10:33.

MNR – Alex Schaffer (Finn Gibson), 3:41.

3rd period

No score.

Shots on Target: Minnesota River 10-14-6-30; Fairmont Area 9-8-6-23.

Preserves: Rachel O’Connor (FA) 7-1-x-8, Bryant Armitage (FA) x-9-6-15; Logan Moe (MNR) 8-8-6-22.

Penalties: Minnesota River 1-for-2 minutes; Fairmont Area no.

Powerplay Opportunities: No Minnesota River; Fairmont Area 0-for-1.

Girls hockey

Minnesota River 3, Fairmont Area 0 – Anna Pavlo scored once and assisted the Bulldogs past the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Darbi Dunning put the Bulldogs on the board in the first period with a helper from Sophia Doherty at 10:59 AM.

Nicole McCabe used Pavlo’s assist with 55 seconds left to send the Bulldogs 2-0 in the first break-up.

After a scoreless second period, Pavlo scored unassisted for the only goal in the third period at 6:30 to add to Minnesota River’s final advantage.

The Bulldogs narrowly surpassed Fairmont Area 29-27 in the matchup.

Fairmont Area net less Hadley Artz made 26 saves between the pipes.

Fairmont Area (4-12) closes the regular season by hosting Morris / Benson Area at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont at 1pm Saturday.

FA 0-0-0-0

MR 2-0-1-3

Scoring plays

1st period

MR – Darbi Dunning (Sophia Doherty), 10:59.

MR-Nicole McCabe (Anna Pavlo), 0:55.

2nd period

No score.

3rd period

MR – Anna Pavlo (without assistance), 6:30 am.