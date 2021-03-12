Accounts today | Another foundational piece from the 2017 concept class





2. ESPN lists two free agents that are a perfect fit for Buffalo ESPN Staff writer Matt Bowen took a deep dive into about 40 of the NFL-free agents and found out which landing site would be best suited for those players. He listed two free agents he thought would fit the bills and they are the tight Jonnu Smith and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Best fit arrangement: accounts | 2020 team: Titans | Age: 26 Smith, who caught eight touchdown passes in Tennessee last season, has the dynamic ability to produce in an attack with more throwing volume. And he gets that here in Brian Daboll’s system. In addition to upgrading the position at Buffalo, Smith would boost quarterback Josh Allen on mid-of-the-field throws, while also occupying protections to create more one-on-one for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Smith has the ability to stretch the seam, plus the run-after-the-catch ability to tackle tracks in the open field. And given Daboll’s ability to open up players in one of the NFL’s best red zone packages, Smith could appear within the 10-yard line as a top target for Allen. Best fit arrangement: accounts | Team 2020: Saints | Age: 26 Hendrickson is looking at a multi-year deal after a breakout season with the Saints, where he had 13.5 sacks in his career. While I don’t see schema transcendent edge rusher traits here, he’s shown he can win with speed to power and active hands. In addition, his energetic style of play would suit the defensive culture of the Bills. The Bengals also make sense to Hendrickson, especially when they let Carl Lawson run free. Matt Bowen joined Chris and Steve on One Bills Live on Thursday, bringing up two more freelancers for the Bills off-season. On the offensive side of the ball he named wide receiver Kalif Raymond and on the defensive side he named defensive tackle Kawann Short. Click here for the full interview with Matt Bowen on One Bills Live.

