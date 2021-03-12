High School Girls Hockey: Willmar Cardinals earns CLC Championship, 5-1

WILLMAR For the first time in 19 years, Willmar has put girls’ hockey atop the Central Lakes Conference.

The Cardinals secured the CLC Championship after beating Fergus Falls 5-1 at the Willmar Civic Center on Thursday night.

That was one of our goals, we try to move up in the conference every year, said Willmar head coach Eric Setrum. We felt like we had a good chance this year if we provided our house ice cream.

Setrum added: It is a great achievement for the girls. Almost 20 years and it hasn’t been close. It is a testament to this group and how hard they work. The success they’ve had and the hard work in the off season to get to this point has been quite astonishing.

Since finishing third in 2004-05, Willmar’s highest ranking in the CLC standings prior to this season is fifth.





The Cardinals jumped on the Otters early with four goals in the first period. Bailey Olson got the score started in a rather unorthodox fashion with back-to-back unassisted short-handed goals at 5:59 and 6:52. In the last minute of the first, Willmar scored two more goals courtesy of Madison Garberding and Nina Dawson.

After Fergus Falls got off to a strong start in the teams’ first meeting on Feb. 11, a 3-3 draw, Willmar was ready for a hot start on Thursday.

They came out hard (in the first game) and we didn’t match their intensity and we had to fight back hard, Setrum said. We even managed to get it back. After overtime we ran out of gas. We didn’t want that to happen here. The girls did a good job of being ready to go from the start.

Ashley Larson added a third-period goal for the Cardinals when she and Dawson went off the game with a goal and an assist each.

In the net, Halle Mortensen had 18 saves for Willmar.

Along with the conference title, Setrum said Thursday’s win should lock up the top seed in Section 6A. The Cardinals will find out their fate after the postseason when section seeding takes place on Sunday.

Willmar will round out the regular season against Alexandria in the Civic Center on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Fergus Falls (8-8-1) 0 0 1 1

Willmar (11-5-1) 4 0 1 0

FIRST PERIOD (1) F: Bailey Olson (unassisted), 5:59 SH (2) F: Olson (unassisted), 6:52 SH (3) F: Madison Garberding (Makenna Larson), 4:07 (4) F : Nina Dawson (Ashley Larson, Tanna Christensen), 4:37 PM.

SECOND PERIOD No goals.

THIRD PERIOD (5) W: A. Larson (Dawson), 1:40 (6) FF: Ellie Andersen (Jadyn Bye), 1:59.

GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS FF: Lexi Metcalf 30/35 Willmar: Halle Mortensen 18/19.

The eighth (Class A) River Lakes had a shutout victory in their home final, beating Prairie Center at the Koronis Civic Arena in Paynesville.

The Stars regular season finale is scheduled for Friday at 7:15 PM against the St. Cloud Icebreakers at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.