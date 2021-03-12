World Table Tennis secures DHS as the first global partner





The company will supply sports equipment to WTT events and engage with fans in the social and digital fields.

WTT senior partnership director describes DHS’s commitment to the future of table tennis as “very encouraging”

DHS has been involved in table tennis since 1961 and supplies equipment for ITTF World Table Tennis Championships and Olympic Games

The deal comes after WTT secured Coca-Cola as a sponsor of events in China in November Sporting goods supplier Shanghai Double Happiness (DHS) has been named as the first-ever global partner of World Table Tennis (WTT), the new commercial entity of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). Through the deal, DHS will deploy its equipment at WTT events, engage with fans through WTT digital and social channels, and support the ITTF’s efforts to develop the sport globally. DHS has been involved in table tennis since 1961 and has provided equipment to events such as the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships and the Olympic Games during that time. Kimberly Koh, the senior partnership director for WTT, said the fact that one of the oldest table tennis partners has shown “confidence in the growth and future” of the sport “is very encouraging.” DHS general manager Lou Shihe added, “In line with WTT’s bold vision, DHS will provide WTT events with new visual impressions and a great experience for all participating athletes,” said. “We also believe that through these events we will be able to generate more interest and participation among the youth for table tennis.” While the deal is WTT’s first global partnership, it is the second sponsorship of the ITTF’s new commercial arm, which in November announced Coca-Cola as the official beverage partner of WTT events in China. Founded in 2019, WTT has a revamped event structure headed by four annual marquees Grand Smashes and the year-round WTT series. The first competitive WTT event is currently taking place in Doha, Qatar, where the second Star Contender tournament is being held.

