Annika Award Watch List: South Carolina teammates from 15 selected players





The Annika Award awarded by Stifel is awarded annually to the foremost college golfer for women, as voted by players, coaches and media. Previous winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee, Maria Fassi and last year’s winner, Furman’s Natalie Srinivasan. Fifteen players were selected for the latest Annika Award Watch List, including South Carolina teammates Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and Ana Pelaez. Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order: Allisen Corpuz, Sr., USC

Ranking: Golfstat 12 | Golf week 6

Victories: Lamkin San Diego Invitational, The Gold Rush

Other results: third, Sun Devil Winter Classic; fourth, Arizona Wildcat Invitational

Next event: Liz Murphey Collegiate, March 19-21 Isabella Fierro, Soph., Oklahoma State

Ranking: Golfstat 13 | Golf week 13

Victories: No

Other results: second, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-2, Kissing Tree Invitational; T-3, Cowgirl Classic; T-5, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-6, Schooner Fall Classic; eighth, Icon Invitational

Next event: Mountainview Collegiate, March 19-21 Karen Fredgaard, Fr., Houston

Ranking: Golfstat 2 | Golf week 2

Victories: UCF Challenge

Other results: second, Icon Invitational

Next event: Clover Cup, March 12-14 Linn Grant, Soph., Arizona State

Ranking: Golfstat 10 | Golf week 5

Victories:Brown Wave Invitational, Sun Devil Winter Classic, Match in the Desert

Other results: No

Next event: Clover Cup, March 12-14 Gurleen Kaur, Sr., Baylor

Ranking: Golfstat 35 | Golf week 26

Victories: Schooner Fall Classic, Betsy Rawls Invitational

Other results: 13th, Cowgirl Classic; T-15, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-16, Icon Invitational; T-23, Trinity Forest Invitational

Next event: Mountainview Collegiate, March 19-21 Rachel Kuehn, Soph., Wake Forest

Ranking: Golfstat 19 | Golf week 17

Victories: Palmetto Intercollegiate

Other results: T-3, UCF Challenge; T-26, Gamecock Intercollegiate

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14 Ingrid Lindblad, Soph., LSU

Ranking: Golfstat 8 | Golf week 10

Victories: No

Other results:second, Blessings Collegiate; third, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-3, The Ally, seventh, Icon Invitational; T-7, Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate; ninth, Moon Golf Invitational

Next event: Liz Murphey Collegiate, March 19-21 Ana Pelaez, Sr., South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat 6 | Golf week 11

Victories: No

Other results: T-3, Moon Golf Invitational; T-6, Gamecock Intercollegiate

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Soph., South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat 7 | Golf week 8

Victories: Moon Golf Invitational, The Ally

Other results: eighth, Blessings Collegiate; T-8, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-34, Gamecock Intercollegiate; 2-0 at East Lake Cup (match play)

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14 Aneka Seumanutafa, Jr., Ohio State

Ranking: Golfstat 21 | Golf week 48

Victories: No

Other results: T-2, Gator Women’s Invitational; T-3, FAU Paradise Invitational; T-4, Florida State Matchup

Next event: Briar’s Creek Invitational, March 15-16 Erica Shepherd, Soph., Duke

Ranking: Golfstat 4 | Golf week 3

Victories: Gamecock Intercollegiate

Other results: third, Palmetto Intercollegiate

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14 Emma Spitz, Soph., UCLA

Ranking: Golfstat 22 | Golf week 9

Victories: No

Other results: second, Sun Devil Winter Classic; T-2, Lamkin San Diego Invitational; T-3, Match in the Desert; fourth, Brown Wave Invitational

Next event: Ping / ASU Invitational, March 26-28 Maja Stark, Soph., Oklahoma State

Ranking: Golfstat 16 | Golf week 16

Victories: Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate

Other results: second, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-8, Kissing Tree Invitational; T-11, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-12, Icon Invitational; T-14, Cowgirl Classic

Next event: Mountainview Collegiate, March 19-21 Beatrice Wallin, Jr., State of Florida

Ranking: Golfstat 3 | Golf week 1

Victories: Florida State Matchup

Other results: T-6, Moon Golf Invitational

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14 Lauren Walsh, Soph., Wake Forest

Ranking: Golfstat 11 | Golf week 12

Victories: No

Other results: second, UCF Challenge; second, Palmetto Intercollegiate; T-10, Gamecock Intercollegiate

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos