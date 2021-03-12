Annika Award Watch List: South Carolina teammates from 15 selected players

The Annika Award awarded by Stifel is awarded annually to the foremost college golfer for women, as voted by players, coaches and media. Previous winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee, Maria Fassi and last year’s winner, Furman’s Natalie Srinivasan.
Fifteen players were selected for the latest Annika Award Watch List, including South Carolina teammates Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and Ana Pelaez. Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order:
Allisen Corpuz, Sr., USC
Ranking: Golfstat 12 | Golf week 6
Victories: Lamkin San Diego Invitational, The Gold Rush
Other results: third, Sun Devil Winter Classic; fourth, Arizona Wildcat Invitational
Next event: Liz Murphey Collegiate, March 19-21
Isabella Fierro, Soph., Oklahoma State
Ranking: Golfstat 13 | Golf week 13
Victories: No
Other results: second, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-2, Kissing Tree Invitational; T-3, Cowgirl Classic; T-5, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-6, Schooner Fall Classic; eighth, Icon Invitational
Next event: Mountainview Collegiate, March 19-21
Karen Fredgaard, Fr., Houston
Ranking: Golfstat 2 | Golf week 2
Victories: UCF Challenge
Other results: second, Icon Invitational
Next event: Clover Cup, March 12-14
Linn Grant, Soph., Arizona State
Ranking: Golfstat 10 | Golf week 5
Victories:Brown Wave Invitational, Sun Devil Winter Classic, Match in the Desert
Other results: No
Next event: Clover Cup, March 12-14
Gurleen Kaur, Sr., Baylor
Ranking: Golfstat 35 | Golf week 26
Victories: Schooner Fall Classic, Betsy Rawls Invitational
Other results: 13th, Cowgirl Classic; T-15, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-16, Icon Invitational; T-23, Trinity Forest Invitational
Next event: Mountainview Collegiate, March 19-21
Rachel Kuehn, Soph., Wake Forest
Ranking: Golfstat 19 | Golf week 17
Victories: Palmetto Intercollegiate
Other results: T-3, UCF Challenge; T-26, Gamecock Intercollegiate
Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14
Ingrid Lindblad, Soph., LSU
Ranking: Golfstat 8 | Golf week 10
Victories: No
Other results:second, Blessings Collegiate; third, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-3, The Ally, seventh, Icon Invitational; T-7, Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate; ninth, Moon Golf Invitational
Next event: Liz Murphey Collegiate, March 19-21
Ana Pelaez, Sr., South Carolina
Ranking: Golfstat 6 | Golf week 11
Victories: No
Other results: T-3, Moon Golf Invitational; T-6, Gamecock Intercollegiate
Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Soph., South Carolina
Ranking: Golfstat 7 | Golf week 8
Victories: Moon Golf Invitational, The Ally
Other results: eighth, Blessings Collegiate; T-8, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-34, Gamecock Intercollegiate; 2-0 at East Lake Cup (match play)
Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14
Aneka Seumanutafa, Jr., Ohio State
Ranking: Golfstat 21 | Golf week 48
Victories: No
Other results: T-2, Gator Women’s Invitational; T-3, FAU Paradise Invitational; T-4, Florida State Matchup
Next event: Briar’s Creek Invitational, March 15-16
Erica Shepherd, Soph., Duke
Ranking: Golfstat 4 | Golf week 3
Victories: Gamecock Intercollegiate
Other results: third, Palmetto Intercollegiate
Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14
Emma Spitz, Soph., UCLA
Ranking: Golfstat 22 | Golf week 9
Victories: No
Other results: second, Sun Devil Winter Classic; T-2, Lamkin San Diego Invitational; T-3, Match in the Desert; fourth, Brown Wave Invitational
Next event: Ping / ASU Invitational, March 26-28
Maja Stark, Soph., Oklahoma State
Ranking: Golfstat 16 | Golf week 16
Victories: Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate
Other results: second, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-8, Kissing Tree Invitational; T-11, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-12, Icon Invitational; T-14, Cowgirl Classic
Next event: Mountainview Collegiate, March 19-21
Beatrice Wallin, Jr., State of Florida
Ranking: Golfstat 3 | Golf week 1
Victories: Florida State Matchup
Other results: T-6, Moon Golf Invitational
Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14
Lauren Walsh, Soph., Wake Forest
Ranking: Golfstat 11 | Golf week 12
Victories: No
Other results: second, UCF Challenge; second, Palmetto Intercollegiate; T-10, Gamecock Intercollegiate
Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14