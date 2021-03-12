Eden triumphed in 2001, an extraordinary life lesson: VVS Laxman | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Recalling the historic Test match between India and Australia played March 11-15 in 2001, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman recalled the life lessons he learned from one of India’s greatest victories in Test cricket .In his column for the Times of India, Laxman wrote: “It has been 20 years since the biggest Test match I was part of, but the memories are just as fresh and glorious as they were in March 2001. Chances were we against the third day of the second test at the Eden Gardens. Steve Waugh’s Australians had beaten us in Mumbai in three days to match the record of 16 consecutive test wins, and we were also looking forward to a sequel in Kolkata despite Bhajji’s (Harbhajan Singh) brilliant bowling on day one, earning him the first test hat-trick from India. ”Harbhajan Singh fired Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne from consecutive deliveries to become the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. But despite its seven-wicket hit, Australia scored 445 runs in its first innings.While the win was more than sweet, what stayed with me is the life lessons that the extraordinary game yielded. Like never give up, no matter what. As difficult as it may seem, you should keep looking for solutions instead of being stuck by problems. You have to rely on your ability and that of your friends who fight with you. You have to stay in the present, not think about what happened or could happen. Set small goals and when you achieve them, refocus instead of getting carried away. These truisms are a part of everyday life, not just on the cricket pitch, ”Laxman added.

India got 171 runs in its first innings, with Laxman scoring top with a 59-run knockout and being the last Indian batsman to be fired. Trailing 274 points, India was made to succeed Steve Waugh.

While Bhajji, Dravid and I got a lion’s share of the credit for the turnaround, this was a win for team effort and team spirit. The belief in the locker room and the support Rahul and I received from our colleagues over our long partnership is indescribable. It was like it wasn’t just Rahul and I in the middle, our teammates were with us, the great Eden crowd was with us, ”Laxman recalled.

Laxman was promoted in the second innings and Dravid was relegated to sixth place. What followed was nothing short of incredible and is part of the cricket folklore.

Dravid came into the Test exhausted by viral fever, and cramped at various stages during his brilliant 180. He was the vice captain, but he had to give up his number 3 position to me in the second innings, but not once he showed his displeasure, if he felt it at all. How he could save the team from the pickle was his only focus, and the determination he showed in shutting out everything else was a great lesson, ”added Laxman .

In an eternal partnership, Laxman and Dravid added 376 runs for the fifth wicket. Laxman hit a career-best 281 and Dravid walked out after scoring a stunning 180. Together they turned the Test and the series upside down.

“Looking back, it is no surprise that this drama was set in the Eden. It has been a special venue for decades, not only for me, but also for the Indian team, a good pitch, that has something for everyone and invariably produces excellent matches. is also quite special. They always show up in great numbers, full of zeal and energy, and are desperate for their favorite players and teams to do well. Many of them left the ground on the third night when Tendulkar and later Ganguly were fired, but they rushed back when Dravid and I got involved in that magical partnership. It just goes to show how passionate they are about not only the game, but the outcome, “Laxman wrote.

India declared its second innings on 657/7 and gave Australia a 384-run victory goal.

“I’ve been asked more than once if I regret not getting a triple hundred. My answer remains the same – not at all. I believe that individual performance is of little value if they don’t help the team win. On the final day. , the goal was to get quick runs as we pushed for an explanation. If I fell in that attempt, so be it. I would have been gutted if I had gotten to 300, and somehow Australia had managed it. What made 281 special was the result, the way we won the last day with Tendulkar which also turned into a magic spell, “Laxman said.

Australia was bundled for 212 runs, with Harbhajan taking six wickets and Sachin Tendulkar 31/3. India became the second team (after England in 1894 and 1981) to win a test match after being prosecuted. In all three cases, it was Australia that ended as the losing party.

“In keeping with the tradition of India-Australia Test cricket, we recently witnessed a wonderful series Down Under. In my book, the victories at the MCG and especially at the Gabba are more important than those at Eden,” Laxman concluded.

(All photos credit: Getty Images)