Bullard High School cancels soccer game with Buchanan High School due to COVID





FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) – Positive coronavirus tests have forced the cancellation of the scheduled football game between Bullard and Buchanan High Schools on Thursday. Almost 19 months have passed since we started Bullard vs. Last saw Buchanan on the football field. The matchup will have to wait a while. Fresno Unified administrators confirm that Bullard has canceled a game scheduled for Thursday due to five positive COVID-19 tests linked to the team. “To think that wouldn’t happen at the high school level would probably be a bit naive,” said Ryan Tos of the California Interscholastic Federation. “At the same time, it’s frustrating because these student athletes have waited so long to get back on the playing field.” Players lost their fall season due to COVID restrictions, but the California Department of Public Health agreed to allow outdoor sports under strict guidelines starting February 26. RELATED: All Youth Sports, Indoor and Outdoor, May Resume in California, Advocacy Group Announces Players and coaches should be tested every week until the province gets to the red level, when testing is strongly encouraged but not required. Both Fresno Unified and CIF’s Tos say the cancellation shows their protocols are working and hopefully avoid bigger problems. “There was clearly the rallying cry of ‘Let them play’ and that was a very positive, well-meaning group,” said Tos. “On the CIF side, our rallying cry was more ‘Let’s try it.’ You know, let’s try to come back and play and do things safe. “ Tos says teams may need to be flexible with their schedules and be ready to switch opponents quickly. RELATED: Fresno Unified Students from All Classes Wanting to Return for Personal Learning by April 13 A Fresno Unified spokesperson tells Action News administrators that students want the benefits of athletics, so they brought back some outdoor sports with strict guidelines, including the weekly tests. One of Bullard’s positive cases was identified after developing symptoms. The school identified the other four infections through surveillance tests. They have begun to track down contacts and update the county’s health department, which will guide them through the next steps to take. “I really hope the teams can compete even if they are a few players behind,” said Tos. For now, both teams are scheduled to play their season openers on March 19. Buchanan plays Clovis West at Lamonica Stadium. Bullard would play Hoover at McLane.

