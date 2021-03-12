Don Smith: Ringwood’s local cricket giant dies at the age of 81

Cricketers in the far east of Melbourne mourn the loss of a beloved player, driver and umpire whose involvement in the local league spans more than half a century.

If you’ve had anything to do with cricket in Ringwood for the past 50 years, chances are you’ve come across Don Smith.

The legendary cricket figure referee at over 160 local club games for 15 seasons and was a lifelong member of the Ringwood and District Cricket Association.

He was also a founder member of one of the league’s newest clubs, St Andrews in Wantirna, where his records are almost unmatched.

Smith died on Tuesday at the age of 81 after a brief battle with illness.

Close friend and teammate Lance Harvey said Smith was a “determined” player who played a lot of games with both his batting and bowling.

“He was a damn good cricketer, bat and ball, he was the kind of guy you could hit him anywhere,” said Harvey.

“There were games where he and John Macmillan, who was also a founding member, would come in at seven and eight and form a 50 or 60 partnership and change the game.

“His legacy will last forever – any guy who put on a St Andrews shirt, he absolutely loved them and a lot of the younger players will feel honored that they really knew him over the years.”

Another close friend and teammate, Neville Jackson, said, “If you wanted to pick someone to be with you in the cricket trenches, you wouldn’t go any further than Don Smith.”

“He had a tremendous impact on the advancement of young cricketers and was extremely good at giving his own time, knowledge and experience to the people he needed,” said Jackson.

In nearly 300 senior games, the champion all-rounder collected just under 6,000 runs with a healthy 31.36 average, while also taking 785 wickets at a remarkable 13.75.

Smith played 154 1st XI games for St Andrews Cricket Club, hitting 3,758 runs on 31.06, including six centuries and 15 half centuries.

His best 1st XI knockout of 116 failed to come out against Croydon on January 15, 1966.

With the ball, he picked up 335 wickets at an impressive 15.55 average, including 15 five wicket hauls with his best scores of 8/37 against Mooroolbark as he led St Andrews to victory in the decider’s second innings of 1966.

He won the club’s batting average five times and bowling four times in a career spanning nearly 30 seasons from 1964-65 to 1993-94.

He was also part of the club’s first Chandler Shield premiership team in 1974 – the RDCA’s premier league.

Smith served as the club’s treasurer for eight consecutive seasons between 1975-76 and 1982-83, and president between 1985-86 and 1988-89.

He also served on the board of the RDCA Referees Association for 11 years, including as president, vice president, chairman, and selector.

He was inducted as a member of club life in 1977-78, as a member of the RDCA in 1986-87, and as a member of the referees association in 2011-12.

Smith has maintained an ongoing relationship with St Andrews and the RDCA for the past 57 years, and recently helped celebrate the club’s most recent 1st XI flag during the 2019-20 season hit by COVID-19.

He was also seen supporting the team during the current season until he became unwell.

Matthew Millar, president of St. Andrews, said the club had lost its “most respected and admired player and manager”.

“As a player there was no better competitor and if there ever was a cricket team of champions among champions, Don would be one of the first to be picked,” he said.

“Members of St. Andrews would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Smith family and point out that Don Smith will live on in St. Andrews endlessly and be remembered at the highest level.”

RDCA President Michael Finn said Smith was a “giant” and that the entire cricket community was devastated by his death.

“He will leave an immense void in the RDCA landscape, as he was a giant for 50 years,” he said.

“As a player, as an administrator, as a referee, but above all as a person and person, just as he took care of the game and the people of the game.”

Smith was born and educated in Wangaratta in northeast Victoria before moving to Scotch College as a boarder.

He majored in accounting after leaving school and worked in accounting, finance and metal fabrication during his professional career.

He is survived by his three children – Kirsten, Anna and Andrew.