Sports
Don Smith: Ringwood’s local cricket giant dies at the age of 81
Cricketers in the far east of Melbourne mourn the loss of a beloved player, driver and umpire whose involvement in the local league spans more than half a century.
If you’ve had anything to do with cricket in Ringwood for the past 50 years, chances are you’ve come across Don Smith.
The legendary cricket figure referee at over 160 local club games for 15 seasons and was a lifelong member of the Ringwood and District Cricket Association.
He was also a founder member of one of the league’s newest clubs, St Andrews in Wantirna, where his records are almost unmatched.
Smith died on Tuesday at the age of 81 after a brief battle with illness.
Close friend and teammate Lance Harvey said Smith was a “determined” player who played a lot of games with both his batting and bowling.
“He was a damn good cricketer, bat and ball, he was the kind of guy you could hit him anywhere,” said Harvey.
“There were games where he and John Macmillan, who was also a founding member, would come in at seven and eight and form a 50 or 60 partnership and change the game.
“His legacy will last forever – any guy who put on a St Andrews shirt, he absolutely loved them and a lot of the younger players will feel honored that they really knew him over the years.”
Another close friend and teammate, Neville Jackson, said, “If you wanted to pick someone to be with you in the cricket trenches, you wouldn’t go any further than Don Smith.”
“He had a tremendous impact on the advancement of young cricketers and was extremely good at giving his own time, knowledge and experience to the people he needed,” said Jackson.
In nearly 300 senior games, the champion all-rounder collected just under 6,000 runs with a healthy 31.36 average, while also taking 785 wickets at a remarkable 13.75.
Smith played 154 1st XI games for St Andrews Cricket Club, hitting 3,758 runs on 31.06, including six centuries and 15 half centuries.
His best 1st XI knockout of 116 failed to come out against Croydon on January 15, 1966.
With the ball, he picked up 335 wickets at an impressive 15.55 average, including 15 five wicket hauls with his best scores of 8/37 against Mooroolbark as he led St Andrews to victory in the decider’s second innings of 1966.
He won the club’s batting average five times and bowling four times in a career spanning nearly 30 seasons from 1964-65 to 1993-94.
He was also part of the club’s first Chandler Shield premiership team in 1974 – the RDCA’s premier league.
Smith served as the club’s treasurer for eight consecutive seasons between 1975-76 and 1982-83, and president between 1985-86 and 1988-89.
He also served on the board of the RDCA Referees Association for 11 years, including as president, vice president, chairman, and selector.
He was inducted as a member of club life in 1977-78, as a member of the RDCA in 1986-87, and as a member of the referees association in 2011-12.
Smith has maintained an ongoing relationship with St Andrews and the RDCA for the past 57 years, and recently helped celebrate the club’s most recent 1st XI flag during the 2019-20 season hit by COVID-19.
He was also seen supporting the team during the current season until he became unwell.
Matthew Millar, president of St. Andrews, said the club had lost its “most respected and admired player and manager”.
“As a player there was no better competitor and if there ever was a cricket team of champions among champions, Don would be one of the first to be picked,” he said.
“Members of St. Andrews would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Smith family and point out that Don Smith will live on in St. Andrews endlessly and be remembered at the highest level.”
RDCA President Michael Finn said Smith was a “giant” and that the entire cricket community was devastated by his death.
“He will leave an immense void in the RDCA landscape, as he was a giant for 50 years,” he said.
“As a player, as an administrator, as a referee, but above all as a person and person, just as he took care of the game and the people of the game.”
Smith was born and educated in Wangaratta in northeast Victoria before moving to Scotch College as a boarder.
He majored in accounting after leaving school and worked in accounting, finance and metal fabrication during his professional career.
He is survived by his three children – Kirsten, Anna and Andrew.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]