Hawkeye’s tennis teams want to regain their strength this weekend

After posting a combined record of 1-3 last weekend, Hawkeye’s men’s and women’s tennis teams will play four games this week.

Iowa head coach Sasha Schmid speaks with her team during a women’s tennis match between Iowa and Colorado at HTRC on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Men’s and women’s tennis in Iowa both want to rebound this weekend after four difficult outings last week.

The No. 38 men’s team will return home to take over Wisconsin and No. 48 Minnesota, while the Hawkeye women take to the road to battle Illinois and No. 7 Northwestern.

The Wisconsin men are 1-4 in the Big Ten Conference game this year, with their only win against a Michigan State team of 2-4. The Badgers have struggled across the board since the start of the league game, with senior Jesper Freimuth holding the only winning record in the team.

Like his team, Iowas Kareem Allaf will try to repair some of his wounds at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex this weekend. The country’s 39th-placed player suffered his first two defeats of the year against Illinois and Northwestern last week.

Allaf, a sixth-year student, is currently five wins short to match the program record for combined singles and doubles wins.

As has been all season, Iowa’s doubles performance will likely determine the level of success. So far, Iowa has won every match in which they have taken the doubles.

Number 17 pair Will Davies and Oliver Okonkwo are still undefeated for Iowa, and now have a win against a ranked pair duo following their win over Northwestern’s No. 57 Simen Bratholm-Nick Brookes dyad.

If the Hawkeyes can take the doubles point and No. 48 Minnesota, Iowa would officially add its first victory over a ranked team to its rsum.

The Gophers have struggled so far this season, winning only two games. However, three of their first five opponents are in the ITA top 30.

Sebastian Vile leads Minnesota in singles this year. Vile anchors the bottom half of the lineup and will be difficult for the Hawkeyes to compete with as head coach Ross Wilson has struggled to find consistency in the number 5 spot in his lineup this season.

Iowa won its last meeting with Minnesota in March 2019.

After a heavy loss to No. 10 Ohio State last weekend, the Iowa women’s tennis team is hoping to repeat its performance in its first matchup against Illinois this season.

The loss to Northwestern and the loss to Ohio State, that’s definitely the next place to grow, said head coach Sasha Schmid. You hope that the more opportunities you have on these opportunities, that you will learn and grow.

The Hawkeyes blew through Illinois in their season opener this season, 4-2.

After a lost streak of four games to start the season, Illinois has won two of the last three.

Iowa and Illinois are contrasting teams as the Hawkeyes line-up has been very top heavy, while Fighting Illinis’ top players have struggled this season.

No. 97 Alexa Noel and senior Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell have combined for a record of 15-1 singles during the conference.

Iowa will have another shot at an opponent in the top ten when they travel to Evanston, Illinois, to play it at No. 7 Northwestern Sunday.

The Hawkeyes were unsuccessful against the Wildcats earlier this season, and Noel took the lone run of the game for Iowa.

Northwestern is led by No. 57 Julie Byrne, and No. 47 Byrne-Hannah McColgan doubles.

The [players] should have a comfort level there too, Schmid said. They need to understand that they can work their way into this and some of them just come with more and more experience.

The men’s team will record Wisconsin at 1 p.m. on Friday and Minnesota at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center on Sunday at noon. The women’s team will be in Illinois at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Northwestern on Sunday at noon.