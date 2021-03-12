Texans sign LB Christian Kirksey for a one-year deal





Houston adds another veteran with a short-term deal, and this time it’s coming to the unit the Texans need the most help for. The Texans sign linebacker Christian Kirksey for a one-year deal worth $ 4.5 million, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Kirksey went from a key role in Cleveland’s defense in his first three seasons to a player who had earned a reputation for his unfortunate injuries. He left the Browns for the Packers in 2020, playing in 11 games and his first two postseason games of his career, but left Green Bay as a cap victim after the season. 28-year-old Kirksey joins a Houston defense that ranked 30th in the number of yards allowed per game in 2020, serving as a sieve that Deshaun Watson had to constantly try to counter with his own exploits. Kirksey should at the very least offer experience, and perhaps improved performance, provided he can remain available. In another defensive signing, the Texans are bringing back cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III for a one-year deal, Pelissero reported. A 2016 NFL Draft first-round pick by the Buccaneers, Hargreaves, which was acquired in 2019 by Houston away from Tampa Bay, is only 25 and started all 16 games for Houston last season with 72 tackles and seven defended passes. Houston, as reported Thursday, is also bringing in veteran Mark Ingram driving back for a one-year deal. The contract is for $ 2.5 million with a $ 500,000 signing bonus, Pelissero reported Friday. There is a base salary of $ 1.5 million and a roster bonus of $ 500,000 per game with $ 500,000 in incentives tied to total yards for a maximum of $ 3 million.

