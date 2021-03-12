Bishan Singh Bedi back home from hospital, relieved family | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi is showing all the positive signs as he recovers after a few consecutive surgeries. The good news for his millions of fans worldwide is that he is now back home.

A former Indian captain, 74-year-old Bedi, returned from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Friday evening, which was a great relief for his family.

‘He was back home last night. He talks, but little – he’s a little weak, of course. It will take about a week for him to settle down. Doctors have said it can take up to a month to fill up. recovery, ”a source close to Bedi told IANS.

Bedi hasn’t been doing well for a while. First, he slipped and twisted his ankle in his hometown in Delhi. That was followed by other illnesses that required a few surgeries.

The left arm spinner also recently underwent successful heart bypass surgery. He then underwent surgery to remove blood clotting in his brain. He also suffered a paralyzed attack.

But just as he was never afraid of flying the ball to batters, Bedi has sustained the surgeries and is responding to treatment prescribed by doctors, a family member said.

In 67 tests, Bedi took 266 wickets with his flight and cheating. And in 10 one-day internationals he captured seven wickets. His international career lasted more than 12 years, between 1966 and 1979.

On the domestic circuit, Bedi represented North Punjab, Delhi and Northamptonshire in the English provincial competitions. He started his first-class career in 1962 in North Punjab and moved to Delhi in 1968.

Bedi led Delhi to the national championship title by winning the Ranji Trophy in consecutive seasons 1978-79 and 1979-80. He also lost two Ranji Trophy finals as the team captain of Delhi, in 1976-77 and 1980-81.

After retirement, Bedi, who always calls spades a spade, also served as the national selector.

