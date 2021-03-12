RTI Mailbag: SEC Tournament is here, spring football is near

Editor-in-Chief Ben McKee and RTI contributor Trey Wallace answer your top questions about Tennessee athletics and everything else in our weekly Rocky Top Insider Mailbag.

How far can this basketball team go when John Fulkerson plays like he did against Florida last Sunday? Scott

Ben:If Fulkerson plays for the rest of the season as he did against Florida last Sunday, I have every confidence that Tennessee will play for the SEC title next Sunday and make it at least until the second weekend of the NCAA tournament ( Sweet Sixteen or Elite Eight), if not further. Fulkerson’s play is so crucial because the Vols have no other reliable post presence. If he can consistently contribute about 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, Tennessee can go far.

Trey:If Fulkerson can combine that kind of performance in consecutive games, then I think the Vols will play on the second weekend. This team has the talent and skill to play through Fulkerson, but what matters is how aggressive he is around the basket. If John can put down 12-15 points on this stretch, beware.

Did Kentucky win? Now for the serious question: will Spraggins be okay with crimes like this? Did he look good when he was on the phone last year? MochaJones

Ben:That would be a no. Kentucky’s season ending on the Thursday of the SEC tournament is an absurd reality.

I think Spraggins will fit into any offense because of his physical nature and the fact that he’s a mean offensive lineman. Spraggins was one of the strongest players on the team when he set foot on campus last year and has a great opportunity to start at one of the waiting areas this season. He will have to adjust his body to play with everyone else in this attack for a long time, but I think he will manage just fine.

Trey:This is going to be tough spring training for this group and Spraggins. They have a whole new crime to learn, especially one that is so much faster. We’re talking playing every 10-15 seconds, so getting in shape or getting in shape is key. I think last season he showed that he can play the position, but his growth in winter and spring will be huge for him. He could be a potential starter, but with this offensive coaching staff it’s a whole new game.

What is the status of some of the senior DL ​​who could come back this year? To stay or to leave? And what happened to DeAngelo Gibbs? Todd

Ben:All of the Tennessee defensive lineman who finished the season are back, except for junior John Mincey who recently entered the transfer portal. Seniors Aubrey Solomon, Darel Middleton, Matthew Butler, LaTrell Bumphus and Ja’Quain Blakely have all returned since early March. The hope is that the veteran group under Rodney Garner can take a step forward, similar to the one the unit took in Jeremy Pruitt’s second season with Kyle Phillips and Shy Tuttle.

I wouldn’t expect Deangelo Gibbs to be on the soccer team this fall.

Trey:When it comes to players like Aubrey Solomon, Kurott Garland and Darel Middleton, what matters is how they will have a fairly normal life for the next six months. Spring practice and learning from Rodney Garner will only benefit this group. Having a player like Matthew Butler will help on the leadership side of things too. The DL group was disappointing last year, as it did not help with all coaching moves. As for Gibbs, he’s still around the complex.

What’s the over-under of how many in-state players will we get in the 2022 class? The saxophone of Yves Pons

Ben:That’s a great question. Before Jeremy Pruitt’s resignation, it would have been quite high as Tennessee was in a position to bring in several, if not most, of the state’s best prospects. But Pruitt’s firing seriously hindered Tennessee’s chances of taking advantage of the in-state pick. Josh Heupel just doesn’t have the same kind of relationship because he just took the job. I think the Vols will eventually land around 10 potential customers in the state, if not more, when it’s all said and done.

If we lose 5 on the transfer, will you have the chance to replace those 5 players or will that count towards this year’s signing number? RockyTopVol365 Ben:Not necessary. Tennessee can only bring in 25 players regardless of how many players are passing, whether single player or 22 players. Given the recent surge in transfers, it is a rule that the NCAA should strongly consider changing.

Your prediction about the first 22 commit of the Vols. Michael Miller

Ben:It will be someone from the left field. The names we have become most familiar with are still trying to build relationships and get to know Tennessee’s new technical staff. However, Hipel and his crew have done an excellent job of remaining a strong factor with several top prospects in the state. Be it Destin Wade, Keaton Wade, Fisher Anderson or Addison Nichols. “

Trey:That is now difficult for me to answer, as Heupel is still getting to know these children. I would say they will have one soon, the coaches are on the virtual recruiting path.

Who in your opinion do we get on the transfer portal? Crouch and To’o To’o gone for good? Stevie Duckett

Ben:It’s unofficial, but I’d be surprised if Henry To’o To’o or Quavaris Crouch ever played in a Tennessee uniform again. I especially don’t believe you’ll see To’o To’o return to Knoxville. Crouch worked with the team until this week. Tennessee’s aggressiveness with the transfer portal will only increase after the spring staff once the new coaching staff has had a chance to evaluate the roster.

Trey:I know it might sound generic, but you’re not going to see a lot of movement with the portal until after spring football. The Vols will get some grants to hand out and I expect the coaching staff will start looking for the positions they want to pursue. They could certainly use a defensive lineman and linebacker. I think Crouch is the only one the Vols can really keep. Henry has been on the west coast for a few months now, if you were on the soccer team he would have been back by now.

how much do we buy the culture change and does everyone really buy? Is it all a coach who speaks or is that a real buzz? BigShotRob 44

Ben:I buy the coach-speak because I don’t think it’s just coach-speak. I really believe the new coaching staff is sincere and alike on both sides of the ball. That won’t automatically lead to wins, but it will help and make a world of difference given the gruesome coaching dynamics that Tennessee just abolished under Pruitt. I haven’t heard a single bad word about any of the new coaches as humans yet.

Trey: I don’t think they are all coaches as I have been told that the players are currently enjoying the new staff. Changes in coaching are always difficult, so this staff tries many different activities to build trust within this group. It always takes time to change a culture, but perhaps not too difficult for early enrollers or freshmen, for obvious reasons.

Who fills the lineback holes? DaveSergent

Ben:I imagine there will be a transferline backer that will get to Tennessee in the coming months and be involved in the rotation. As the roster currently sits, Jeremy Banks and Aaron Beasley are next in line at external linebacker as To’o To’o and Crouch probably won’t be back. Bryson Eason and Martavius ​​French are also possible.

On the edge, I think you’ll see Tyler Baron, Morven Joseph, Roman Harrison, and junior college signee Byron Young fighting for reps. All four are very intriguing prospects and Baron, Joseph and Harrison should take big strides forward.

Trey:I will be very interested in the development of Morven Joseph, Bryson Eason and Jeremy Banks. Losing the potential of your 2 starting ILBs would be a blow to any team, so the Vols will need players like Roman Harrison and Martavius ​​French to keep growing as players. The mental aspect of this is also something to watch as Tim Banks tries to install his defenses. The Vols need to find their leader in this spot, so these 15 drills will be huge.

Do you think (Rush) Propst’s recordings will be taken seriously? If so, what do you think will happen to Alabama and Georgia? Sterling Sanders

Ben:They should be taken seriously as I think it’s pretty clear it was Propst’s voice and it’s no secret what Alabama and Georgia have been doing for years. Propst was also way too detailed in his answer to have no idea what’s going on. Plus, he’s well connected with both programs and had no idea he was being recorded. But we all know nothing will come of it.

Trey:I’ve been following Rush Propst since he coached five miles from my home at Alma Bryant in 1998 and the drama follows him everywhere. Rush has such a bad reputation it’s hard to trust anything coming out of that boy’s mouth. None of what happens in his high school is not surprising, nor is the tape. Nothing is normal when Propst coaches your team. I don’t think anything will come out of the tape as Georgia has already been notified. The funny thing about the tape was that it talked about Alabama booster Angus Cooper as the largest donor on the Gulf Coast, which is far from the truth.

Is there a player on the defensive side of the ball who could have a breakout year? Maybe become the alpha dog or a leader for the upcoming season? Ricky Klassen

Ben:My vote is Harrison, who received some praise from NFL Draft Twitter earlier this week. He is physically ready to play consistently and should be ready mentally when he starts his third college season. In addition, there are plenty of options on the external linebacker position right now.

Trey:Well, I know Tennessee hopes Alontae Taylor takes the next step this season. The young man has the ability and awareness to be a top talent. It’s all about putting together every day. I think Tyler Baron and Morven Joseph have the ability to become a household name in Tennessee in the coming year. I’m excited to see if Theo Jackson can be that guy in secondary.

Which function benefits the most from the coaching changes? Evan Reeves

Ben:Any position on offense that is not the offensive line and even they take advantage of it. Tennessee’s offensive players go from a stuck attack in the 1960s to a modern offense that earns a ton of points and develops quarterbacks. In addition, they do not have a defensive head coach who takes the offensive coordinator’s sheet during matches.

Trey:I would say that the defense and secondary lines can benefit the most from this opportunity. Letting Rodney Garner come in and not try to change too many formations is positive. As he said in his media availability, it’s more about these players just learning different names for play calls, you’ll see a lot of the same kind of stunts and push. The secondary group will benefit if Willie Martinez and Tim Banks coach this group. They have talent in certain places and should be able to take advantage of it. But the Vols need to build depth. We’ve seen some of this high school’s talent, not learning some potential new techniques and playing calls.