Tennis player Tim Puetz suffers a bizarre eye injury after punching himself in the face with racket during Qatar Open

A doubles tennis specialist was forced to withdraw from his game after sustaining an eye injury while returning a serve at the Qatar Open. The damage came from an unlikely accident in which Tim Puetz’s racket bounced off the ground, causing the lever to hit him in the face.

Puetz tried to hit back a serve that went down the middle, and since he couldn’t make a good jump on it, he reached out to try to make contact with the ball. While holding his racket to the ground, he accidentally released his instrument, causing it to bounce and rattle with the player’s sight.

In addition to the obvious pain de Puetz dealt with, which caused him to linger on the field for an extended period of time, the major problem was that his vision was impaired. He told his doubles partner, Freddie Nielsen, that moving his head caused his eyesight to be affected.

“I can’t see very well,” said Puetz to a trainer. “Freddie, I can see pretty well when I’m quiet. But when I look around, I can’t see very well. ‘

As a result of his competition retirement, opponents Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah took the victory. Farah expressed his condolences to his opponent during his trial in court.

“I feel sorry for Tim,” he said. “It’s something none of us want to get slapped in the eye, and I really hope he makes a really good recovery.”