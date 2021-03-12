Back to School: NCAA Tournament Bracket is not built as usual





Maybe you played college basketball or you just consider yourself an expert bracketologist for regaining your pool when Kentucky actually made it to the national tournament. Maybe you’ve been obsessed with single-bid conferences this March that you can’t remember until March. Losing $ 20 might be as much of a personal ritual around this time of year as allergies in Atlanta or the green-painted Chicago River. Whatever your status, know this before making your prediction for the NCAAs Division I men’s basketball tournament: the bracket released Sunday night won’t be quite designed like its predecessors. Blame the coronavirus pandemic. In a typical year, the selection committee considers a team near the scattered locations that organize preliminary rounds. But with all of this year’s 67 games slated for Indiana due to the pandemic, geography just doesn’t matter that much. So get acquainted with the field-wide S-curve before 2021. This system, while new to the men’s tournament, has been used for years in the women’s league to design the tournament field, which will be announced on Monday, with matches starting March 21 in Texas.

The start of the process is known: the selection committee will place the four best seeds in four separate regions. Then the so-called swinging begins. The fifth overall seed plays in the same region as the No. 4. The No. 6 team will share an area with No. 3. Tab as the seventh seed? You may be dealing with the No. 2 Tournament Team. The eighth seed is placed in the No. 1 seed region. And it goes on and on until the top 64 teams of the tournaments have their opening positions. (For those of you who play fantasy sports, it will be a lot like your annual release.) Of course, things may not be that simple because this is college basketball and there are all kinds of caveats and catches. The selection committee weighs, among other things: It does not allow match-ups between teams within the same conference who have played each other at least three times during the regular season, including league tournaments, until the eighth round.

If two teams sharing a conference meet at least twice during the season, including during their league tournament, they will not play against each other until at least the round of 16.

In the first round, it is unlikely, though possible, that teams will encounter a non-conference foe they played during the season. Thursday’s men’s play-in games will, as usual, feature four games between the last teams placed in the bracket, including some low-ranked conference winners and the last at-large bids. The field is expected to include 37 at-large teams, as well as 31 teams that have earned so-called automatic qualifying bids in their competitions. The leagues that receive automatic bids for at least one team range from the powerful conferences, such as the Big Ten and the Southeastern, to the leagues that tend to attract less attention, such as the Big South and the Ohio Valley.

The Ivy League normally has a bid, but the teams didn’t play basketball this season.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos