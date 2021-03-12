Cricket bat murder: Dunedin murder victim Brent Bacon loved, missed

Brent Bacon and Lia Bezett on her wedding day. Photo / supplied

Brent Bacon came to Dunedin in 2018 for a fresh start, a step that brought him closer to the family and stabilized his life. But within months he was dead, beaten to death with a cricket bat. Rob Kidd watches the tragedy unfold and speaks to a family that holds the memories of a larger than life personality.

After John Collins was found guilty of murdering Brent Bacon, he walked down from the courtroom and refused to face his betrayal.

In just an hour, the jury had time to eat lunch and pass a unanimous verdict.

The victim’s sister, Lia Bezett, someone who had fed him and offered him work, had positioned herself in Collins’s eye line, her gaze penetrated into him and wanted him to look her way.

‘People always said I looked like my brother. I hated to look like my brother, ”she said.

“The first time in my life I was happy to look like he was in that courtroom when I could face John and chase him with my likenesses.”

Brent Bacon was a qualified builder and always kept the working atmosphere optimistic. Photo / supplied

On February 4, 2019, Bacon had visited his friends Collins, 39, and Aleisha Dawson, 32, at the couple’s Lock St unit in St Clair.

Hours later, the pair drove north in the victim’s Toyota mover before throwing his battered corpse under a knuka tree on a dirt road a few miles off the highway.

Collins admitted to beating Bacon to death with a cricket bat, which he later broke in two in a garbage bag in the kitchen of the address.

His claim that he was defending himself against a paranoid scissor-wielding attacker was rejected by the Crown and quickly dismissed by the jury.

The man

Murders always make headlines, but Bezett knew the case wouldn’t be of interest to the nation.

“This whole thing could be painted as three drug addicts having their s … but actually he was better than that,” she said.

“He wasn’t bad.

“He still had a job, he was still in a relationship, he was still a father. It speaks volumes for Brent as a person.”

Occupied spoke to the Otago Daily Times to put her brother right.

Sharp, funny, pragmatic and with an iron will, Bacon is lucky to have her in his corner.

‘I feel like I have to protect my brother. I have to honor this guy, ”she said.

‘He would do the same for me. And you would know about it. ‘

The siblings had lived the archetypal Kiwi childhood.

Their parents had split up when they were young in a broken family, “but nothing was broken,” said Bezett.

Living in Mt Maunganui. Bacon developed a fondness for the ocean, a sense of freedom that didn’t always match the fact that he was alone in the classroom.

However, surfing culture brought him into contact with cannabis.

While the defense tried to portray Bacon as a split personality, supposedly angry and unpredictable while on drugs, Bezett said that just wasn’t the case.

He’s experienced mental health issues in his life, but always got through it, she said.

“He had the innate ability to pick himself up when he crashed, and rebuild his life and be functional again.

“And actually, doesn’t that make him more resilient than us, who can experience this smooth, easy ride with a few ups and downs here and there?” Said Occupy.

“I think we can see him, as a society, as sort of living in the lower levels of our social caste system, but … his resilience far exceeds anyone I know.”

Dunedin

It was in 2018, after going through one of those crises in Christchurch, that Bacon turned to his sister for help.

It was the first time in their lives that he made such a request.

Occupied and her husband Sam did not hesitate and offered Bacon a room in their house and a job in their construction company.

The qualified builder soon proved his worth and the bond with his three nieces blossomed.

“The relationship they developed with him in Dunedin was great. He was the happy, joking, play-fighting uncle; practical jokes, mischief, rough and tumble,” said Bezett.

“They have a really nice condensed version of my brother to really connect with the final silver liner.”

The time together reminded Bezett of the lavish but laid-back guy she’d grown up with.

And she refused to soften it: Bacon’s outgoing attitude was a strength and a weakness.

“He was a good bastard. He was a good guy to have around. He would drive me crazy for not stopping talking,” she said.

It was just an inherent desire to connect. Some people just need it. Brent needed it. It nourished his soul … and unfortunately that was part of his downfall. ‘

Collision course

In November 2018, when Collins and Dawson also made the switch from Christchurch, Bacon was thrilled.

He had a partner and a young daughter with whom he wanted to reunite, and he believed the couple were on a similar journey: getting some stability in their lives so they could get their five children back into their care.

The Bezetts brought in Collins and Dawson for a roast, brought food to the Lock St flat regularly, and even offered them work.

Dawson turned it down, but Collins agreed to repaint an office and a bedroom.

It would be easy for the victim’s family to portray the killer as a monster, rearrange him as the embodiment of evil.

But it was not like that.

“I had a few conversations with him while he was working for us. He was upbeat, upbeat… singing along on the radio,” said Bezett.

‘He is human. He wasn’t one to wait to kill someone. ‘

John Collins and Aleisha Dawson hid the victim’s body under this tree on Steep Hill Rd, 22 miles north of where the murder took place. Photo / ODT



However, things behind the scenes were unraveling.

Bacon spoke of the couple’s increasingly fraught relationship, and Collins seemed increasingly desperate to get his hands on methamphetamine.

His fear was evident in how he left the bedroom after painting and his repeated requests for payment.

Bezett said no trader would have left the job site in the condition he found it.

A week later, Bacon was dead, not that his family knew.

Evidence

His disappearance raised concern the next day when he was supposed to be overseeing a major project at work and failed to show up.

Bezett informed police that her brother was missing and the mystery deepened when Collins and Dawson also disappeared.

The curtains on their home were drawn, and as time went on, the victim’s family began to suspect that the answers to their questions were within.

Two weeks after Bacon disappeared, with some Dutch courage after a wedding reception, Bezett took a late evening stroll to Lock St and made his way in.

“I remember thinking that’s too much blood to survive,” he told the court, which confronted him.

Bacon’s jandals lay on the carpet, in the midst of all that blood.

Hours later, the man’s body was found by a cyclist in a rural location and forensic scientists congregated at the crime scene.

The medical evidence in particular made the case against Collins so strong.

John Collins will be sentenced in May. Photo / ODT

ESR’s Rosalyn Rough showed through her meticulous analysis of blood spatters on the walls, ceiling and furniture that it was highly likely that Bacon was being beaten while sitting on the couch, rather than in a standing confrontation as the killer suggested.

And while Collins would only admit three or up to four blows, pathologist Dr. Charles Glenn said it was likely many more blows that caused the catastrophic head damage to the victim.

Computer-generated three-dimensional images showed that a huge piece of skull was missing from the right side, which the witness compared to the kind of injuries seen in plane crash or gunshot victims.

To the jury it was grim proof of murder; it was poignant for Bezett.

“ You can’t ignore it. I will never forget that, ” she said.

A legacy

Despite the extent of the damage and the harsh way her brother was treated after his death, Bezett was able to put things into perspective.

Collins, she said, was the product of a broken childhood, someone whose brain, probably hampered by prolonged drug use, was unable to “hit the brakes.”

“I don’t really look at him like he’s a raging psycho-murderer, walking the streets, waiting for someone to kill him. He’s not a psychopath, ”said Bezett.

“I don’t think he got up that morning to kill my brother.”

But he did and nothing could change that.

One of the unanswered questions at trial was why Collins did it.

Prosecutor Richard Smith theorized it could have been a standover for money gone wrong, maybe Bacon had refused them a ride to buy drugs, or maybe the defendant was jealous of the friendship between Dawson and the victim.

Aleisha Dawson admitted to being an accessory to murder and could be released from prison next month. Photo / ODT

If Bezett got a chance to confront Collins, she said she wouldn’t chase him for a motive.

‘I don’t really need John’s version.

“I would probably like to sit in front of him so that he is actually accountable to reality,” she said.

Most tragically, Bacon’s three children were robbed of a father.

So what would his legacy be?

He was a man who would say goodbye to friends by getting burned out in their driveway, someone who wasn’t afraid to yank out an air guitar solo with a broom on the construction site if he wanted to, the life of the party, a man who loved people and was loved.

Bezett said, “I want his legacy to be for his children so they know he was a good man despite his ups and downs. And behind it lay a loyal, caring, compassionate, vibrant, outgoing, hardworking soul. “

Collins will be sentenced in May. Dawson pleaded guilty to complicity in murder and was sentenced to two years in prison, three months in November 2019. She will be released on parole next month.