The Best Pickleball Paddles and Balls 2021 | The strategist

I was a bona fide kid indoors long before the pandemic took us all indoors. Even when it came to sports, Id always pulled into indoor: figure skating, badminton, a short-lived, unwise foray into rhythmic gymnastics. At home, during quarantine, my workout regimen was YouTube based and mostly performed in my living room. Used to be Yoga with Adriene enough for optimal heart health? I wasn’t sure. 2021, I decided, would be a new year for a new sporty me. I bravely ventured into the great outdoors and joined a long-standing community of outdoor athletes, sweat glistening on my forehead and the sun streaming on my face.

On New Year’s Day, filled with hopes of a new year in the making, I texted our favorite neighbor friends, Natalie and Danny: Happy New Year, friends! I said. Will we all exercise in the new year? They reacted bravely and we tried to determine which sport we would play. The perfect pandemic sport would be outdoors and socially aloof. It would be athletic to some degree, but not too daunting to learn for someone who read most of her waking hours (ahem: me).

Basketball required too much contact. Golf, while remote, was inaccessible and required expensive equipment and specialized spaces. Horseshoes and boules were offered as options, but not exactly the cardiovascular training I envisioned. Softball would need a lot more people to play effectively. Tennis was to sporty, and Natalie, who played competitively in her youth, would cream us. How about pickleball? my husband suggested Eli (a longtime paddle sport player and the co-author of All you know is Pong: how powerfully table tennis shapes our worldIs that like softball with a plastic ball? Natalie asked. Eli, who played with a friend’s material a few times, explained: Pickleball is like tennis with a Wiffle ball.

Further investigation found that pickleball, made in the mid-1960s, combined elements of badminton, tennis, and ping pong. It can be played with relatively inexpensive paddles and plastic balls, on existing tennis courts (although official pickleball courts are badminton sized, it was close enough for us to play within the four quadrants marking the service line). While no previous experience is necessary, Danny and Eli came with ping pong experience, Natalie with tennis, and me, my humble junior varsity badminton. We were sold: Pickleball would be our game.

We were in love from our first match. The fun was immediate: the satisfying plastic hit of the ball against our paddles, the triumph of a successful dink (pickleball slang for a drop shot, the sensation of a particularly shaky turn. In the months since, pickleball has become a pleasant pastime – a way to be, albeit safe, in the world during the ongoing pandemic. Outside, things feel almost normal. Groups of guys play basketball on the adjacent court; someone’s boombox is loudly blowing 90s music; a mug-sized chihuahua patrols the area like a mascot. And week after week, random passers-by ask what sport is WhichWe proudly tell them. Here on the pickleball field, basking in the glorious sunshine, I am finally an outdoor athlete.

While pickleball was originally played with wooden paddles, the new generation of pickleball paddles (called composite paddles) are lighter, with a core of lightweight aerospace material in a honeycomb shape. Like mattresses, their composition results in different results, with different permutations of strength and control. While wood panels have advantages, they are cheap, quiet and durable, but they are much heavier: cumbersome with less control. If you’re planning on making pickleball a regular habit, you’ll want a composite paddle.

That said, there are an overwhelming number of paddles to choose from. What you should pay attention to are your own personal dimensions. Paddles can be thicker or thinner, wider or narrower, with shorter or longer handles, smaller or larger handle circumferences and weights ranging from 6 to 14 grams. If your jobs are in a residential area, beware: One satisfying the yummy pickleball doll can be the other’s worst acoustic nightmare. Aesthetically, almost all pickleball paddles tested leave something to be desired: their graphic design is reminiscent of websites around 2000, with a few too many colors and fonts.

We tried different paddles, and these were our favorites for power, control, pop, and sweet spots. Fair warning: the price tag on composite paddles is no joke. Pickleball paddle suppliers including Total Pickleball Pickleball, and Pickleball Central all offer 30-day paddle test rides that you would be wise to take advantage of. When you consider what the paddles are made of, the high cost makes sense. After all, these are high-tech materials from the space age and patented polymers, which combine strength and lightness. What could be more exciting than practicing the sport of the future?

The NewFit BLUR is the budget-friendly composite paddle that got us into the game, made by a family-owned Northern California-based company committed to keeping pickleball accessible and affordable. Although more expensive than wood options, the NewFit BLUR is light years ahead of quality. It’s much lighter (7.8 to 8.2 ounces), feels great in the hand, and provides a satisfying pickleball pop. It also comes with a zippered cover for protection.

Textured paddles increase spin, and Eli, my partner who plays ping pong, loves the Gamma Shard. The graphite face transfers the energy from the balls to a larger part of the paddle, creating the feeling of more control in the player’s hand. The core material is something called Gamma Neucore, a larger cell size in the paddle that absorbs shock and feels softer to play with. Gamma paddles have a lovely textured honeycomb grip that is ideal for sweaty hands.

When Danny grabs his paddle, he likes to put a finger on the face, ping pong style. It enjoys a longer paddle with a shorter grip, like the Gamma Compass, an elongated paddle with an inch of extra hitting surface, and a 4.25-inch handle. Like the Gamma Shard, it also has a graphite face with Neucore interior and is medium weight. Were big fans of Gammas.

Not much competition, but we’ve decided the most aesthetically pleasing paddle is the Engage Encore EX. This paddle offers a lot of control, the ball seems to hang on the surface longer and goes smoothly where you want it. The Engage Encore appears in the hands of many professional pickleball players. Maybe it’s no coincidence that our seasoned tennis player, Natalie, who loves buttery smooth paddle, is a fan?

The Selkirk Invikta Vanguard hybrid is my personal favorite. Their middleweight is a bit heavier than the Shard of Gamma, which gives me power for badminton-style strikes. It’s scoopier, helps me reach balls I wouldn’t have reached otherwise, and improves my backhand. A long grip length (5.25 inches) accommodates my long, alien fingers. Unfortunately, the Invikta costs a pretty penny. But if you dedicate your life to pickleball, like I am, it might be well worth the investment.

Pickleballs are specially designed Wiffle balls made of thick polymer. They come in outdoor or indoor varieties, usually in yellow or neon green for high visibility.

NewFit TRUE outdoor pickleballs are sturdy and bounce well.

Prefer a neon? Franklin Sports X-40 Pickleballs are thick and durable, in a striking color.

This falls strictly into the optional category, but if you find yourself in the middle of the game, like I did, your pockets were bulging with pickles and wondered if someone had invented a belt that can hold multiple pickles, then the answer is yes.

I have balls! is a stretchy belt that can hold up to five pickles while playing. You feel like a marsupial and is comfortable to wear and provides a pleasant warmth around the stomach. Interestingly, the belt is divisive. One hundred percent of the men in our group found the bellows unnerving (Eli: It’s gross when you spit them out of the egg sack; Danny: The moment they, um, crown when exiting the ball channel, its graphic.). But I don’t feel reluctant, and I’m a fan!

