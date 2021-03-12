Kevin Pillar, Luis Guillorme gave defensive clinic in Port St. Lucie

Kevin Pillar dives for ball in the outfield vs. Marlins

The Mets fell against the Miami Marlins on Friday, but as with any spring training game, the final result wasn’t the main development of the day.

The Mets got a good outing Marcus Stroman, who took the mound for the third time this spring and threw 58 pitches for four hits, four strikeouts, one walk and one run in 3.1 innings.

But those numbers could have looked a little different had it not been for the defense having made some big plays.

Kevin Pillar, who was brought in as a possible midfield substitute, played in the right place on Friday. With a man first, Jesus Aguilar sent a ball into the right field that got a little bit in the sun. Pillar stumbled around and tried to put him there for a second, but managed to find him and catch a dive.

Pillar said playing in the corners brings another element when it comes to reading the bats’ swing.

“You have a very clear, fairly easy view to read the batter’s swings,” said Pillar of playing in the center. “You can also read the location of the pitches, you can read the movements of the pitches and it allows me to anticipate where the ball is going and moving.

“In the corners, it’s a bit more challenging to read the swings. … But you can’t really be that in tune with the game with where the fields are, where the pitcher locates his stuff … to get a better understanding. like whether you’re playing left or right, the ball tends to move a bit more towards the lines and position yourself accordingly. “

Luis Guillorme played at third base on Friday, but can also play shortstop or second base.

Since Stroman is a heavy groundball pitcher, there are opportunities for Guillorme to make big plays on the field, but he says he approaches the game the same way regardless of who is on the mound.

“I’ll be there when they need me,” said Guillorme. “Anytime there’s a pitcher like that, it makes it fun for me, it keeps you on your toes, it keeps you in the game. I love being out there when there are pitchers who get so many ground balls.”

Guillorme started a 5-4-3 double play that held things back somewhat for the Mets when the bases were loaded. He said he has gotten more comfortable on third base as time went on.

“Stay a little lower to the ball and read the ball better,” said Guillorme. “At the end of the day, I practice those … hard hit balls to the right, to the left, just getting a little bit of everything every day.”

The situation at third base for the Mets appears to have been resolved Jd Davis scheduled as the season starts soon, but if Guillorme plays the way he is at the position, he could make a great matchup filler when they need him.