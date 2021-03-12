Sports
Kevin Pillar, Luis Guillorme gave defensive clinic in Port St. Lucie
The Mets fell against the Miami Marlins on Friday, but as with any spring training game, the final result wasn’t the main development of the day.
The Mets got a good outing Marcus Stroman, who took the mound for the third time this spring and threw 58 pitches for four hits, four strikeouts, one walk and one run in 3.1 innings.
But those numbers could have looked a little different had it not been for the defense having made some big plays.
Kevin Pillar, who was brought in as a possible midfield substitute, played in the right place on Friday. With a man first, Jesus Aguilar sent a ball into the right field that got a little bit in the sun. Pillar stumbled around and tried to put him there for a second, but managed to find him and catch a dive.
Pillar said playing in the corners brings another element when it comes to reading the bats’ swing.
“You have a very clear, fairly easy view to read the batter’s swings,” said Pillar of playing in the center. “You can also read the location of the pitches, you can read the movements of the pitches and it allows me to anticipate where the ball is going and moving.
“In the corners, it’s a bit more challenging to read the swings. … But you can’t really be that in tune with the game with where the fields are, where the pitcher locates his stuff … to get a better understanding. like whether you’re playing left or right, the ball tends to move a bit more towards the lines and position yourself accordingly. “
Luis Guillorme played at third base on Friday, but can also play shortstop or second base.
Since Stroman is a heavy groundball pitcher, there are opportunities for Guillorme to make big plays on the field, but he says he approaches the game the same way regardless of who is on the mound.
“I’ll be there when they need me,” said Guillorme. “Anytime there’s a pitcher like that, it makes it fun for me, it keeps you on your toes, it keeps you in the game. I love being out there when there are pitchers who get so many ground balls.”
Guillorme started a 5-4-3 double play that held things back somewhat for the Mets when the bases were loaded. He said he has gotten more comfortable on third base as time went on.
“Stay a little lower to the ball and read the ball better,” said Guillorme. “At the end of the day, I practice those … hard hit balls to the right, to the left, just getting a little bit of everything every day.”
The situation at third base for the Mets appears to have been resolved Jd Davis scheduled as the season starts soon, but if Guillorme plays the way he is at the position, he could make a great matchup filler when they need him.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]