NCAA Football Rules Committee recommends adjusting overtime rules

The NCAA Football Rules Committee on Friday recommended a change to overtime rules for the 2021 season. Under the proposal, teams would have to perform a two-point conversion game after a touchdown when a match reaches a second extra period. If a game reaches third extra time, teams will alternate playing two-point games, rather than running again on the opponent’s 25-yard line. This rule suggestion is made to limit the number of scrimmage plays and bring the game to an end. Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after the touchdown or play a two-point conversion game in the first overtime. Any changes to the rules must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which will discuss football rules recommendations on April 22. The rationale for making the recommendation is to reduce the number of games required to determine a winning team. Currently, teams are required to perform two-point conversions after a touchdown when a match reaches third extra time. The alternate two-point conversions would begin after a match reached fifth overtime.

Team area

Commissioners supported the team area which was permanently expanded to the 20-yard lines starting in 2021. Currently the rule says that the team area extends to the 25-yard lines, but this area was expanded to the 15-yard last season lines. creating more space because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unsportsmanlike tactics

With an editorial change to the game rules book, operators of video cards and lighting systems cannot create distractions that hinder play.

Faking injuries

This subject has been the subject of extensive debate by the committee in recent years. Most of the discussion is about teams using the tactic of feigning an injury to slow the opposition’s momentum. The Rules Committee proposes a framework to allow a school or conference to request a post-game video review of dubious actions through the NCAA Editor / National Coordinator of Football Officials.

Block below the waist

Committee members discussed the rules regarding blocking below the waist and strongly considered limiting blocking below the waist to the tackle box. Before making any changes, the committee is planning an in-depth review of injury data for the 2021 season to determine next steps.

Points of attention

For the 2021 season, it will be a concern for officials to penalize any harassment action against an opponent. Committee members feel that these actions are a poor reflection of the game and can lead to unnecessary confrontations.

Officials will be on the lookout for players who significantly violate the uniform rules, and when they are discovered, they will send the player out of the game to fix the problem. This includes in particular the pants, sweaters and T-shirts.

Coaches are not allowed to enter the field of play or leave the team area to discuss official decisions. Those who do will have committed an automatic unsportsmanlike conduct foul.