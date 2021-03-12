Sports
Nittany Lions locked out Maryland in B1G Field Hockey Battle
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Hockey team Penn State Nittany Lion (1-1, 1-`B1G) closed a visit to Maryland (2-2, 2-1 B1G) in the home opener for head coach Char Morett-Curtiss’s squad. Penn State scored a goal in the first, third and fourth quarters and rolled to a 3-0 victory in the first game played at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex this season.
In cases where teams play against each other twice as per the schedule during this year’s Big Ten season, only the first game between the two squads will be taken into account for the regular Big Ten standings. Considering that today’s game counts both overall and in conference.
The Nittany Lions controlled the pace of the game from the opening whistle. After an early push in Maryland that goalkeeper from Penn State Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) Turned around with the first of her seven saves, Penn State’s attack worked the ball to Maryland’s circle. With Penn State freshmen Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) And senior Emma List (Boiling Springs, Pa.) By putting pressure on the terrapins, Penn State eventually picked up a penalty corner at 9:50. Bree Bednarski (Wyoming, Pa.) Took the corner kick, pushed the ball to sophomore Elana Vos (Grave, Netherlands), who perfectly stopped the pass. Junior Anna Simon (Hanau, Germany) finished a perfectly executed turn with a blistering shot that hit the back of the cage to give the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead at 9:37.
Penn State also controlled action in the second period. The Nittany Lions and Terrapins each had two first period shots, with Penn State at one. The second quarter was all Penn State when the Lions shot four times to just one for Maryland. Terrapin goalkeeper Noelle Frost kept the visitors in the game with three saves and Penn State led just one, 1-0, at the break.
The Nittany Lions outperformed Maryland 6-3 in the first half, holding two corners to one for the Terrapins. Barraco had two saves, both in the first period, while Frost had a total of four in the first two quarters.
Penn State’s attack controlled the third period just like the second, with Gladieux setting the pace from the start. Lion’s freshman had a first chance early in the period, but continued to put pressure on the Maryland defense. Gladieux and Nittany Lion’s attack kept the ball on the Maryland side for much of the third period and the pressure paid off with a penalty corner with just under five hours on the clock. Bednarski took the corner again, which led to another solid shot from Simon. This time, however, Gladieux deflected Simon’s shot just enough to slip the ball past Frost and put Penn State 2-0 at the 1:05 point of the third period.
With a lead of two, Penn State opened the fourth period and quickly put the game aside. With Jemma Punch (McDowall, Australia) and Abby Myers (Hartland, Wis.) Keeping the ball in midfield and clearing the ball down the right side, Gladieux took a pass and slid to the right of the Wisconsin circle. Lion’s freshman passed the ball to Spisak, who turned and slid a dive shot past Frost for Penn State’s third goal with just under 2:00 gone in the fourth period. The three-goal cushion would stand as the Penn State defense, Fox led, Madison Hutson (Gloucester Point, Va.) And Kelsey Love (State College, Pa.) Postponed a late meeting in Maryland. Barraco was excellent in the fourth period, earning its shutout with three saves in the last quarter alone.
Penn State defeated Maryland 13-9 in the course of the game and had a 5-4 lead in corners. Lion Keeper Barraco earned her first shutout of the year with seven saves, while Frost had six for the Terrapins.
“It was so nice to be at home and in front of our fans,” said Morett-Curtiss. “It’s nice to be home and fun to play this year. It was great to see the improvement this team has made over the week. came back to where they were, more in their comfort zone and that paid off for us. “
Penn State is now 2-2, 2-1 in the conference standings. Maryland drops to 2-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten. The two teams will now meet again in Happy Valley and take to the field on Sunday, March 14 at noon
Fans are encouraged to follow Nittany Lion’s hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey
GAME DISTRIBUTION
SCORING: 1 2 3 4 FINAL
PENSION STATEMENT 1 0 1 1 3
Maryland 0 0 0 0 0
STATS: PSU MD
Shots 13 9
Corners 5 4
SCORING SUMMARY (goal / assist) TIME
1st: PSU Anna Simon Bree Bednarski Elena Vos9:37
3rd: PSU Sophia Gladieux (Simon); 1:05
4th: PSU Emma List (Happy; 1:02 pm
TARGETERS: MIN GA S
PSU: Brie Barraco 60:00 0 7
MD: Noelle Frost 60:00 3 6
TEAM (def.) 0 1
